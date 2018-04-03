A Prefabricated Data Center Upgrade Enables SMB Digital Transformation

The concept of digital transformation is rather simple, but the process to actually transform the organization is quite complex and far-reaching. Small and midsize businesses (SMBs) are not exempt from this transformation and must meet many of the same challenges that far larger enterprises face. The reality is that SMBs need the same level of IT capabilities and services as their large competitors.

One of the most elemental changes impacting the IT environment is the need to ensure that the physical infrastructure supporting servers, storage, and network equipment is up to the job of enabling digital transformation. A digital business is truly reliant on its systems, and any outages, downtime, or service interruptions have major consequences on both the business and the business’s customers. Given that substantial downtime is caused by power, wiring, or cooling problems that impact key hardware systems, investing in digital systems that have circa 2005 physical infrastructure supporting them is a losing proposition.

Your plan to upgrade this infrastructure must take into account that there may be some reluctance among management to invest in the project. This video showcases how the IT team at Moreno Valley Unified School District made the case to the superintendent for an upgrade. The right approach for getting management sign-off should include both positive aspects (the agility to support new digital services more quickly), as well as the consequences of not upgrading (downtime or outages).

The good news is that there are new approaches to solving this physical infrastructure problem. For example, Schneider Electric now offers a fully built, prefabricated data center that can be delivered to your site, ready for use. This plug-and-play approach dramatically reduces the time necessary to complete the upgrade process, as all racks, power, and cooling are already set up and configured. This mitigates the long lead time needed for site planning, rack layout, and developing a unique plan by a data center architect.

Further, with the ability to easily scale up or add capacity, current and future needs can be met within a single physical facility. Cost efficiency is another important benefit. Using a standard design that eliminates many of the ad hoc activities in a single unique data center design project cuts costs noticeably. You can also be assured that this approach provides a data center designed to provide high levels of reliability.

This new approach is as transformative for the data center as cloud computing was for IT architectures. Much like the cloud, the prefabricated and modular data center allows an organization to take advantage of a solution that is pre-built — much as the hardware platform and software are built for cloud services. This approach also allows a smaller firm to leverage best-in-class data center engineering talent that is brought to bear to build the consistent design that is used across all prefabricated data centers.

For more information about this modern approach to digital transformation-ready physical infrastructure, follow this link.