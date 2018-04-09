Campus networks: Practical tips for the digital age

Recently, we released our new analyst report: Rethinking Campus Networks of the Future. It examines trends that are impacting campus networks and includes a few practical solutions for bringing enhanced automation, security and visibility into the campus network overall. We’ll report on the specifics in this blog.

“Innovation has been occurring in data center networking for the past couple of years, but now we see a focus on bringing fabric and software-driven solutions to campus networks to simplify and automate the network to deal with the compounding complexity unique to the enterprise campus environment.” - IDC Technology Spotlight, Rethinking Campus Networks of the Future

If you didn’t catch the Worldwide Enterprise Networking Infrastructure 2017 Top 10 Predictions, IDC evaluated how digital transformation is causing many enterprises to totally reconsider how their network infrastructure supports business. Agile, flexible networking is now critical for thriving in the dynamic, highly networked digital ecosystem business operates in today.

As you probably know, digital transformation (what IDC calls DX—yes, another acronym!) as a whole is increasing network workloads, and by extension, the importance of the network itself. Business today is all about more, better, faster and stronger, end-to-end, which means changes in networking technology will continue at a rapid pace. Overall, there will be a greater focus on bringing fabric and software-driven solutions to campus networks to enable simplification and automation in order to battle the ever-multiplying network complexity enterprises are facing.

What’s Trending for Enterprise Campus Networks of the Future?

Here’s what we see shifting in the enterprise network infrastructure industry:

Enterprise networks are no longer a simple utility or cost center. Today, they're the critical cornerstone of business operations and technological innovation that underpins DX.

Network infrastructure sales are about driving business outcomes—not speeds and feeds.

Network analytics are being used to increase IT quality of experience, ensure better visibility and security, and measure user and machine [IoT] application behavior — all of which is critical to support machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Campus networks will adopt cloud-managed solutions with increasing frequency, thanks to ease of management, lower CapEx, and elasticity.

Redefining Networking for the Digital Age

All in all, network complexity is only going to increase. The good news is: It’s definitely an exciting time for networking as a whole and we’re here to help you along the way.

To keep pace with the ambitions of digital businesses, Extreme has developed the Secure Automated Campus Architecture. It’s a holistic policy-based, fabric-enabled architecture that spans wired/wireless from edge to core. The Secure Automated Campus Architecture combines leading fabric networking technology with fully integrated policy, analytics, and management software to deliver simplicity, enhanced security, and increased visibility. Its foundation is based on Fabric Connect, an innovative, standards-based technology that eliminates long wait times and network design constraints.

Have you started rethinking your campus network to properly mitigate risk and manage costs? You should be, the clock is ticking. If you’re ready to reevaluate how your campus network can thrive and generate ROI in the digital world, check out the IDC report: IDC Technology Spotlight – Rethinking Campus Networks of the Future.

Stay tuned for more details on how Extreme Networks solutions enable your network to evolve at the speed of business, and how enterprises campus technology can accelerate DX.

