Can Your IT Infrastructure Withstand Extreme Weather?

It seems that every three to five years, the impact of inclement weather, storms, and floods appears to peak. And the periods in between weather events seem to be getting shorter. As the number and severity of storms continues to increase far beyond what we have typically experienced, many small and mid-size businesses (SMBs) are now forced to re-evaluate how well their IT infrastructure can continue to support the organization when there is a weather event. This is becoming a critical issue, as many SMBs may find themselves without power for multiple days, which has been the case with the recent nor-easters plaguing the East Coast.

Too many SMBs have not assessed the ability of their power and cooling infrastructure to support critical IT equipment in the event of a short- or long-term power outage. Despite frequent and substantial changes at the hardware and application levels, power management and UPS solutions may be decades old. The impact of today’s digital business could not even be conceived of, let alone considered, in the design of these older, legacy backup systems. Further, many of the batteries that provide emergency power haven’t been changed or maintained in years. And many older UPS products don’t have intelligent battery management or integration with power management software to ensure they perform as needed. As many of my acquaintances who are SMB IT leaders have told me, “We just hope that when something happens, we can stay up and running.”

Another common problem is that many SMBs don’t really know how long their UPS or power backup systems will last, or if they can support new hardware that has been added in the last few years. They don’t have the tools or systems in place to ensure that the reliability plan is in lock-step with their current IT environment. Deploying an effective power and UPS management tool such as Schneider Electric’s Struxureware is a requirement for a modern business and can provide factual answers to the question of what will actually happen when there is an outage.

You must also conduct a broader review of your ability to continue operating when a weather event impacts your area. In the past, SMBs would add a UPS for just the servers, under the belief that those were the core of their IT environment. This is no longer true. In today’s mobile and cloud-based world, network hardware must also be included. The same is true if you have external storage devices such as Network-Attached Storage (NAS).

However, perhaps the most common oversight, in terms of ensuring operations, is the failure to include cooling or ventilation systems for the hardware. Even a few pieces of hardware in an enclosed area can overheat in just a few hours. An effective plan for preventing weather-related outages must include providing cooling and air flow if the building’s air conditioning (or street power to run ventilation) cuts out.

