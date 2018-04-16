Solving enterprise networking challenges with Secure Automated Campus

A recently prepared report by IDC focuses on the practical solutions for bringing enhanced automation, security and visibility into the campus network and shares the trends that are impacting them.

One trend we’ve observed during the evolution of digital transformation is seeing network workloads increase significantly, parallel to the significance of the network itself. Since business is centered on a fast-paced, on-demand culture, it’s only natural that major changes in networking technology are taking hold.

For this reason, Extreme Networks set out to redefine networking entirely to keep pace with today’s speed of business using the Secure Automated Campus architecture. We’ve started by partnering with IDC to release a report that shows businesses why reconsidering how network infrastructure enables business outcomes is key.

IDC explains how the widespread move to virtualized and cloud technologies across IT, alongside the impending onslaught of new network-connected IoT devices, is leading to more dependence on the enterprise network. Extreme Networks Secure Automated Campus architecture is the answer to these pervasive changes to the role of the enterprise network, which we’ll break down below.

Solving Today’s Enterprise Networking Challenges

Extreme Networks built Secure Automated Campus to deliver simplicity, enhanced security and increased visibility to answer to the demands of the enterprise network. It’s a holistic policy-based, fabric-enabled architecture that spans wired/wireless from edge to core, combining leading fabric networking technology with fully integrated policy, analytics and management software. We like to break it down into three components: Fabric Connect, Extreme Networks Mobility solutions, and Extreme Management Center.

Fabric Connect is the real foundation of Extreme's architecture, leveraging simplicity and automation to enable enhanced agility so that the network can evolve and change as rapidly as digital business does. Let’s take a look at its defining characteristics:

11x faster time to service

Significantly lower cost of downtime and7x faster time to repair

Enhanced security through scalable and easy to deploy segmentation

True simplification of the network

Highly reliable wireless connectivity is the next component of an effective network in the digital economy. Extreme Networks wireless and mobility solutions are optimized for distributed or campus environments, delivering the following benefits:

Solutions optimized for the customer's unique deployment whether it is hospitality, retail, transportation, government or other

Single-plane-of-glass management

Unified fabric-based, policy-enabled architecture with wireless access points (APs) that participate in the fabric

Finally, there’s Extreme Management Center, which rounds out the Secure Automated Campus solution, providing a comprehensive integrated toolset that delivers consistent management, policy and analytics capabilities across wired and wireless. Its primary features are as follows:

A 360-degree view of users, devices, networks and topology

Massive, customizable fingerprinting capabilities

Intuitive centralized policies for as many as 200,000 users and IoT devices

Zero-touch provisioning features to automate complex provisioning​

Finding a Balance Between Flexibility and Security with Campus Networks

As digital transformation progresses, automation, visibility and security will continue to be key, particularly within campus networks. IT and business leaders alike will need to find a balance between delivering flexibility while managing networks securely. This is where Extreme Networks comes in with rethinking campus networks using fabric-enabled, policy-based solutions.

What are you doing to rethink your campus network in a digital world? We’re here to help. If you want to learn more about how networking needs to shift to fit the demands of the enterprise, see the report: IDC Technology Spotlight – Rethinking Campus Networks of the Future.

If you want to learn more about how networking needs to shift to fit the demands of the enterprise, see the report: IDC Technology Spotlight – Rethinking Campus Networks of the Future.

Camille Campbell is a Product Marketing Manager at Extreme Networks.