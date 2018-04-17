Adaptive Network Webinar Series

Check out our webinar series – hear from industry analysts to learn about the Adaptive Network and gain insights on network transformation at the speed of business.

Live Webinar: Harness the Power of Automation through Intent-Based Policy

Date / Time: Tuesday, April 17, 2018, 11:00 a.m. New York/ 4:00 p.m. London

Network providers are struggling to keep pace with escalating demand. Rapid traffic increases and the threat of network performance failures have put a premium on automation. But it's important for providers to maintain control of their networks as they automate. How can an automation platform help remove obstacles and still give the control providers need to accelerate the business?

The right policy framework is critical. Intent-based policy can guide automated decision-making to deliver on a more adaptive network. Automation platforms like Ciena's Blue Planet can equip providers with the means to enforce business rules through best-in-class policy capabilities.

In this webinar, Ciena will discuss the importance of intent-based policies with an industry analyst and how they are investing in Blue Planet's policy capabilities to help providers realize more adaptive networks.

Start the Journey to the Adaptive Network – Real-World Case Studies

Network operators know what they want. They want networks that are more agile, less costly and deliver an incredible customer experience for business or consumer applications. What isn't as obvious is how to get there. And more importantly, where to begin the journey.

Autonomous networking has been at the forefront of this discussion. However, automation is only part of the story. Providers require a network that will give the right response where and when needed. A network that can adapt.

In this webinar, Ciena will share key insights on how other companies have begun this journey and provide examples of how to achieve the end-state of an Adaptive Network utilizing:

Software control and automation

Analytics and intelligence

Programmable infrastructure

This webinar will expose how these components can be applied, individually and/or collectively today – allowing providers to deliver the responsiveness, agility and cost savings their customers demand.

Navigating Today's Network Evolution. Does the Journey Have a New Destination?

As network providers deal with unprecedented complexity — millions of subscribers, applications, and services inundating their networks with requests every second of every day—the question on everybody’s mind is: Is automation alone enough?

Automation has become mission-critical, but running the next-generation network requires a major shift in our view of complexity—not as a fearsome foe, but as a treasure trove of business opportunity.



Join Ciena’s VP of Portfolio Marketing, Rebecca Prudhomme, and an industry analyst, for an insightful discussion that will look beyond automation to a more holistic view of what’s needed to succeed in our market reality. We’ll look closely at the next step in network evolution through a strategic vision from Ciena called the Adaptive Network.