Evolution to SDN, NFV, and Intelligent Automation

Mobile devices. The data center. The WAN. All are players in the move to a software-defined industry that gives network operators more control, programmability and responsiveness to business needs.

The momentum behind the shift to Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) has seen organizations embrace the benefits and advantages offered by software and virtualization—benefits that center around agility, flexibility, and adaptability. This shift significantly changes how networks are built and operated, as well as how services are created and delivered. An increasingly critical component of any network, software helps meet evolving end-user demands for greater programmability and openness.

Ciena

As service providers dive deeper into Software-Defined Networking/Network Functions Virtualization (SDN/NFV), they realize existing operational and Business Support Systems (OSS/BSS) lack the capability and flexibility to fully achieve agile service delivery. The evolution to SDN/NFV requires an agile service fulfillment solution that supports the service provider’s journey from their current architecture to a hybrid of traditional and SDN/NFV domains, and ultimately to a fully virtualized environment. Companies need guidance on OSS/BSS architectural considerations to simplify and accelerate service delivery.

Read our full solutions brief here on how to achieve a fully virtualized environment.