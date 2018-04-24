Making Intelligent Network Automation a Reality with Advanced Analytics

Today’s digital economy depends entirely on the speed and reliability of the networks across which information flows. And while it has become cliché to say the demands on the network are increasing, the facts bear this out: the number of Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices is set to triple—to 27 billion devices—over the next 10 years. Cellular connections will grow even more over the same period, by 85 percent to 2.2 billion, according to a recent study by Machina Research.1

The way customers use the network is also changing. The rise in popularity of cloud services is growing by double digits every year, including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS), which Gartner predicts will grow by 36.8 and 20.1 percent, respectively, this year alone. Users expect to be able to access these cloud services on any device, from any location and at any time, which places greater demand on the network both in terms of traffic volume as well as increased performance and reliability requirements.

In response to this increased growth and complexity, service providers are considering the redesign of their network architectures by adopting Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) technologies. These innovations help generate new revenue more quickly by simplifying service creation and deployment, and reduce CAPEX and OPEX by using commodity hardware, making it easier to modify and manage the network from end to end.

Many service providers around the world have already started to gain the benefits of these technologies. Despite these advances, however, ongoing network and service management and optimization are proving challenging for service providers due to continuously evolving requirements, limited network resources, tighter budgets, and high customer expectations.

The good news is that the network itself can provide the information required to resolve these challenges. Analytics can be used to make sense of all the data extracted from the network and help service providers proactively plan, strategize, and better execute on their business goals.

As Figure 1 illustrates, with the increasing complexity of the services ecosystem, network operators should implement advanced technologies such as orchestration and analytics to enable intelligent automation and reduce operational complexity.

