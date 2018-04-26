Analysys Mason Case Study of Windstream: Intelligent Multi-layer/Multi-domain Network Automation with SDN

Windstream made its SDN move by implementing Ciena’s Blue Planet to automate how it delivers wavelength services across its multi-vendor optical network -- setting the stage for the provider to virtualize network functions to enhance service activation and delivery times. Operational efficiency and customer experience are crucial to Windstream's success in the USA, but its heterogeneous network footprint can make network service provisioning and device configuration complex and costly. Building a programmable SDN-based network with Ciena's Blue Planet software is helping Windstream simplify operations, move to DevOps-centric processes, and create an extensible platform for new services.

Windstream (NASDAQ: WIN), a leading provider of advanced network communications, is deploying Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) Blue Planet orchestration software to automate the delivery of managed wavelength services across the company’s multi-vendor optical network. By leveraging the open orchestration capabilities of Blue Planet, Windstream is able to utilize its optical network as a programmable resource and accelerate the delivery of managed 1 GbE, 10 GbE, and 100 GbE wavelength services to its wholesale, enterprise, media and web-scale customers.

Ciena

Key facts:

Windstream transport services include TDM, SONET, Ethernet and optical Wave transport services at speeds from 1G to 100G, delivered over its 125,000-mile, nationwide core network.

Windstream adopted an agile, DevOps-style approach to developing and implementing automation in its network. This involved close collaboration amongst multiple vendors that allowed the project to go from concept to production in less than three months.

Windstream is leveraging Blue Planet’s open architecture to integrate with third-party SDN controllers and enable service orchestration across the company’s long-haul and metro network. The platform provides Windstream with a simplified view of the multi-vendor optical layer, through which it can develop and provision new services, and manipulate existing ones, with greater speed.

Another key benefit of the Blue Planet software is the ability to orchestrate multiple technology domains, giving Windstream a foundation to quickly automate other layers of the physical network as well as virtual resources in the future.

Read the full case study here.