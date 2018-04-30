Red Hat launches turnkey storage solution

Red Hat has always been a software company. It still is, but with an OEM partner, it will now offer a plug-and-play software-defined storage (SDS) system called Red Hat Storage One.

Red Hat Storage One is built on the company’s software-defined Gluster storage product, but it includes hardware from Supermicro, which will manufacture and sell the hardware. When you purchase a Storage One box from a Red Hat partner, support for both the hardware and software are rolled up into one package with “a single part number,” as Red Hat puts it.

Support contracts are for one-, three-, or five-year periods, and they cover everything — hardware and software. The hardware vendor is the first line of defense, with Red Hat taking over for more serious issues.

Red Hat Storage One by Supermicro has two workload-optimized configurations, Red Hat Storage One for General Purpose NAS, offering a distributed file system with small to medium files and mixed uses, and Red Hat Storage One for Content Repositories, storage clusters optimized for large files and high-throughput performance such as media serving.

Red Hat touts the ease of installation with its Red Hat Ansible Automation-based quick install tool, which along with pre-configured workloads for media content repositories and general purpose network-attached storage (NAS) can allow an organization to have Red Hat Storage One up and running in under an hour. All is done through automated configuration — no manual configurations are needed.

Red Hat Storage One will be available in configurations ranging from four to 24 nodes, allowing an enterprise to add new capacity as its needs grow.

Red Hat said it plans to offer Storage One systems through a variety of OEM partners, but so far only Supermicro has announced products.

Red Hat Server One will be available on May 3.