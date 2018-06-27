Answering the Demand for Scale Out

Data sprawl is a problem. Most companies, regardless of industry or size, are trying to balance their need to store increasing volumes of data with the associated costs to their infrastructure.

IDC expects continued growth in data, with an estimate that the world will generate 163 zettabytes by 2025. The massive build up is being driven by technologies including machine learning, AI, IoT, video streaming, and augmented and virtual reality. Add digital transformation efforts into the mix and the requirements for data storage become even greater.

The straightforward answer is to the data sprawl problem is to add capacity. But that option is often made untenable by variables such as costs, next-generation workloads, increased amounts of unstructured data, and growth of the business and its locations.

That’s why companies are demanding scale-out solutions — and are already seeing significant business value with software-defined, object-based storage.

Scale up versus scale out

Traditional block and file storage systems enable companies to scale up by adding more RAM, processors, and disks to servers. Often called vertical scaling, this strategy typically maximizes existing hardware. However, as more resources are added, server performance problems may crop up — slower processing times or backup and recovery functions.

On the other hand, scale-out strategies, or horizontal scaling, blend hardware and software to provide better storage management, greater flexibility, and less physical space. This approach lets organizations more effectively manage unstructured and archived data than block and file systems. The key factor is the software element, which efficiently stores, manages, and delivers data for the underlying storage hardware.

The benefits of object-based, software-defined storage

IDC recently conducted a series of interviews with organizations that have leveraged this type of solution — specifically HPE Scality. The participants had an average company size of 24,000 employees, in a mix of industries in the United States and EMEA.

Based on the information gathered, IDC estimates these companies are achieving an average value of $898,970 per petabyte per year over three years. This value is broken down as:

Reducing IT infrastructure costs by adopting the software-defined, object-based model

Reducing IT staff time to manage and support the storage environment

Reducing risk of downtime

One participant said: “HPE Scality has saved us at least 33% in storage costs because we have not had to add storage in three years and would likely have had to do it at least once with the older system.”

These savings also improve productivity and create new efficiencies. Being able to easily scale out lets organizations better address data-intense workloads, furthering their digital transformation efforts while better adapting to emerging technologies.

HPE scales out

HPE has become a frontrunner with scale-out storage solutions. To ensure customers find the best fit, the company has developed partnerships with leading software-defined storage providers including Scality RING and Qumulo. No matter the company size, HPE’s solutions enable organizations to scale out with high-performance levels, visibility, flexibility, durability, and control.

