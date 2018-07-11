Why Storage Hardware Matters for Data Security

IT and business executives nearly always say data security is the No. 1 issue keeping them awake at night. The ramifications of a breach or attack loom large — whether it’s the potential of financial losses, brand damage, or loss of intellectual property.

The concerns escalate when it comes to data stored in the cloud. As companies increasingly deploy either their own private clouds or a mix of private and public, they’re recognizing the need to pay greater attention to data protection. And with forecasts rising for the volume of data in cloud storage, it’s becoming a critical issue.

There are many options to consider. There’s software to mitigate risks, such as spam filtering and antivirus solutions. It’s also valuable to address user behavior patterns – such as the propensity to adopt weak passwords or to open virus-laden attachments.

But there’s an important consideration that is sometimes overlooked: the hardware that stores data in the cloud.

Data protection & security

A 2018 Gemalto study among IT and IT security professionals worldwide found that most organizations recognize the challenges around cloud data protection: 71% said it’s more difficult to protect sensitive data in the cloud using conventional security methods.

The survey also found that encryption is fast becoming a standard for protecting data at rest, with 91% of respondents saying the ability to encrypt will become even more important over the next two years. That said, less than half (47%) said they use encryption to secure sensitive data in the cloud.

Spam filtering and antivirus software might be seen as an easy, relatively inexpensive route to take, compared with add-on or standalone encryption solutions. That’s why a hardware solution with built-in security capabilities makes for a compelling case.

Protected data storage with HPE

HPE enables organizations to securely take advantage of cloud storage efficiencies. Even better, its solutions make it possible — and simple — to protect data both in transit and at rest, with built-in security features including encryption.

Whether companies are using HPE’s all-flash or hybrid flash storage, they can enable the already integrated HPE Nimble Storage Encryption feature. It requires no custom drives, dedicated firmware, or extra licensing. Furthermore, encryption occurs after data is compressed, which preserves capacity — a critical consideration when it comes to cloud storage.

HPE Nimble Storage arrays also can be integrated with HPE InfoSight, which offers visibility throughout the storage stack. The platform uses predictive analytics to proactively diagnose potential problems before they occur.

From a security standpoint, InfoSight ensures that data stored in the cloud is securely accessible. For example, all data is transmitted using hyper-secure protocols, with additional firewall and network-level virus protections. In addition, users of the InfoSight web portal are restricted in terms of how they access data and the core collection, as well as the transmitting and processing of data to the cloud.

Protecting data stored in the cloud starts with where the data is resting — on the hardware. A robust storage solution that includes the highest level security standards gives IT leaders a reason to rest.

