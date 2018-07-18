Commencing countdown: It’s time for Packet Networking Summer Camp!

Ciena Susan Friedman Marketing Campaign Expert

Clear your calendar. Ciena’s Packet Networking Summer Camp is blasting off to space. Train like an astronaut with four out of this world webinar missions and three Ciena specialists.

Ever wondered what it’s like to be part of a space exploration? So did we. That’s why we are taking Ciena’s successful Packet Networking Summer Camp series to space. Join Ciena’s network specialists for this series of fast-paced and information-packed 30-minute webinar missions to explore where no network has gone before. As a bonus, we’ve added a lightning round Q&A mission, so bring your questions to challenge our specialists. And, it’s all virtual, a perfect learning adventure.

Register now: Packet Networking Summer Camp 2018—Space Camp



Ground Control: Understand Spine Leaf network architecture

Mission Date: July 24, 11am Eastern

Spine Leaf is the latest trend in network topology. This beginner’s guide offers what you need to know, the pros and cons, so you can build a new network topology that is out of this world.



Specialist: Astronaut Wayne Hickey



Let the countdown begin with Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN)

Mission Date: July 26, 11am Eastern

Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) is an emerging technology targeted at use cases that are beyond our orbit. Join us for an overview of this new packet-based technology, how it works, and where it will be used. Time to blast off with TSN.



Specialist: Payload Expert Brian Lavallee



Exploration unknown: Lifecycle service orchestration

Mission Date: July 31, 11am Eastern

The MEF has been exploring the cosmos seeking to understand and create standards to support lifecycle service orchestration. In this session we will defy gravity by sharing what you need to know to accomplish your mission.



Specialist: Commander John Hawkins



Explore a galaxy far, far away: Ask the Flight Crew

Mission Date: August 2, 11am Eastern

Lightning-round Q&A panel discussion. Our specialists answer a series of rapid fire questions on market trends and technology. Attendees that submit a question during this webinar, will receive a special gift.



Specialists: John Hawkins, Wayne Hickey, Brian Lavallee



Communication is a lifeline and bandwidth is needed in places no man has gone before. Suit up and travel with us at the speed of light, and beyond.

