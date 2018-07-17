How Cloud Migration Impacts Network Infrastructure

The Cloud Imperative

Enterprise IT is increasingly a multi-cloud affair. With Gartner projecting that 85 percent of enterprises are currently using a multi-cloud strategy, it seems difficult to find an enterprise that doesn’t. IT leaders are like conductors – orchestrating SaaS, PaaS, and on-premises code and data in increasingly virtualized, software-defined environment. With the cloud taking center stage, what impacts does migration of workloads have on infrastructure overall?

Migration Challenges for Infrastructure

As IT strives to be more responsive to both lines of business and development teams seeking to spin up new instances and environments, workloads often need to move – and rapidly. But workload mobility has a downside, namely an increasing demand on the shared services on- and off-premises.

Perhaps more troublesome is the limited visibility into cloud resources that plague many organizations’ DNS infrastructure. In the worst case scenario, frustrated users and dev teams turn to rogue clouds or shadow IT, bypassing IT altogether. In either case, not having a clear picture of a hybrid environment can lead to a loss of control, an inability to enforce policies at cloud providers known and unknown, and ultimately expose the enterprise to unnecessary costs and security and governance risks. Put simply, an enterprise’s DNS must move with the cloud as freely as workloads do.

Hybrid-Ready DNS: What’s needed?

DNS for the cloud age must support the ability to rapidly move and expand workloads and SaaS applications while maintaining visibility into all traffic, both north-south and east-west. In an increasingly hybrid environment, there is no place for geographic boundaries. A vanishing network perimeter supporting mobile users is the new normal.

Hybrid-ready DNS must support the standing up and ripping down of any workload, any time, with centralized control whether on-premises or in AWS or Azure cloud platforms. Additionally, the ability to then reclaim unused IP address space enhances the enterprise’s ability to deliver on-demand capacity, while ensuring data integrity, security, and speed for every workload and user regardless of where users or workloads are – or what device they are using to gain access.

Where to Start

When will hybrid-ready DNS arrive? Fortunately, it is already here, in the guise of Enterprise DNS from trusted organizations like BlueCat. With Enterprise DNS, businesses of all sizes can scale swiftly, propagate changes automatically, and manage all infrastructure – on-premises or in the clouds – fast and simply. By unifying data center and cloud, Enterprise DNS enables on-demand delivery while keeping networks and data safe and secure.

