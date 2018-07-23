Examining Linux system performance with dstat

Want to do a quick performance check on your Linux system? You might want to take a look at the dstat command. Dstat provides valuable insights into Linux system performance, pretty much replacing a collection of older tools such as vmstat, netstat, iostat, and ifstat with a flexible and powerful command that combines their features. With this one command, you can look at virtual memory, network connections and interfaces, CPU activity, input/output devices and more. In today's posts, we'll examine some dstat commands and see what they can show you about your systems.

Options and defaults

First, let's start with a fairly simple command. With the dstat -c (CPU) option, dstat displays CPU stats. In the example below, we're asking for two-second intervals and six reports.

$ dstat -c 2 6 --total-cpu-usage-- usr sys idl wai stl 1 3 96 0 0 33 67 0 0 0 34 66 0 0 0 35 66 0 0 0 37 63 0 0 0 36 64 0 0 0

Note that the first line of data in this report, which looks very different than the others, gives you the averages since the system was last booted and is returned immediately regardless of the specified interval. In this example, we see that the system on average has been largely idle (96%), but is now quite busy working between user and system processing tasks.

If you don't supply any options with dstat, the command will use a default set (-cdngy) set of options. These include:

c -- cpu

d -- disk

n -- network

g -- paging stats

y -- system stats

The output of this command will look something what you see below.

$ dstat 2 10 You did not select any stats, using -cdngy by default. --total-cpu-usage-- -dsk/total- -net/total- ---paging-- ---system-- usr sys idl wai stl| read writ| recv send| in out | int csw 1 2 96 0 0|5568B 4040B| 0 0 | 0 0 | 58 63 34 66 0 0 0| 0 0 | 174B 700B| 0 0 | 679 371 34 66 0 0 0| 0 0 | 174B 407B| 0 0 | 680 377 36 64 0 0 0| 0 0 | 64B 407B| 0 0 | 678 430 35 65 0 0 0| 0 0 | 283B 407B| 0 0 | 680 374 32 68 0 0 0| 0 0 | 238B 407B| 0 0 | 679 376 33 67 0 0 0| 0 0 | 128B 407B| 0 0 | 680 374 32 68 0 0 0| 0 0 | 251B 407B| 0 0 | 679 374 33 67 0 0 0| 0 0 | 238B 407B| 0 0 | 676 376 34 66 0 0 0| 0 0 | 173B 407B| 0 0 | 680 372

You probably noticed the "You did not select any stats" message near the top of the output displayed above. To overcome this with little effort, simply add the -a option. It will select the default options and omit the warning message.

$ dstat -a 2 5 --total-cpu-usage-- -dsk/total- -net/total- ---paging-- ---system-- usr sys idl wai stl| read writ| recv send| in out | int csw 4 10 86 0 0|5921B 12k| 0 0 | 0 0 | 127 99 15 35 50 0 0| 0 0 | 302B 838B| 0 0 | 369 220 15 35 50 0 0| 0 14k| 96B 407B| 0 0 | 365 216 15 35 50 0 0| 0 0 | 246B 407B| 0 0 | 372 229 18 32 50 0 0| 0 0 | 286B 407B| 0 0 | 359 208

In this "no options" approach, you can still the timing for each interval in seconds and the number of intervals you want to see reported. If you don't specify the number of intervals, the command will continue running until you stop it with a ^c.

What does this tell you?

In the output shown above, we saw evidence that the system being queried was fairly busy. No idle time was being reported; the CPU was spending all of its time between user and system tasks. Compare this with report which shows the system is idle half the time.

$ dstat -a 2 --total-cpu-usage-- -dsk/total- -net/total- ---paging-- ---system-- usr sys idl wai stl| read writ| recv send| in out | int csw 2 4 94 0 0|7024B 5297B| 0 0 | 0 0 | 72 70 14 36 50 0 0| 0 0 | 160B 809B| 0 0 | 381 229 15 35 50 0 0| 0 0 | 238B 407B| 0 0 | 375 215 16 34 50 0 0| 0 0 | 128B 346B| 0 0 | 369 204

The disks, on the other hand, are not busy at all with zero reads and writes.

One key to becoming adept at evaluating system performance is to run commands like these periodically -- even when you don't see the need to question how well a system is running. If you come to know what normal performance looks like for a server, you will have a much easier time spotting problems.

Here's another example, this one with some disk activity:

$ dstat -a 2 5 --total-cpu-usage-- -dsk/total- -net/total- ---paging-- ---system-- usr sys idl wai stl| read writ| recv send| in out | int csw 3 6 92 0 0|6631B 5133B| 0 0 | 0 0 | 89 79 16 34 50 0 0| 0 16k| 270B 809B| 0 0 | 384 256 16 34 50 0 0| 0 0 | 141B 407B| 0 0 | 358 207 16 34 50 0 0| 0 0 | 238B 407B| 0 0 | 364 222 15 35 50 0 0|2048B 18k| 350B 415B| 0 0 | 379 253

In all these samples, we're not seeing any paging (loading executable images into a process's virtual memory) activity. There is a fairly constant amount of interrupts and context switching going on, but the numbers are all quite modest.

In the command below, we're looking at a memory usage report. Notice the amount of free memory compared to the memory in use. This system is not being challenged.

$ dstat -m 2 3 ------memory-usage----- used free buff cach 372M 4659M 145M 681M 373M 4659M 145M 681M 373M 4659M 145M 681M

In the next command, we're looking at an advanced memory usage report. Some additional memory statistics are provided.

$ dstat --mem-adv -------------advanced-memory-usage------------- total used free buff cach dirty shmem recl 5960M 372M 4660M 144M 681M 0 1616k 104M 5960M 372M 4660M 144M 681M 0 1616k 104M 5960M 372M 4660M 144M 681M 0 1616k 104M 5960M 372M 4660M 144M 681M 0 1616k 104M^C

In this next command, we're looking at open files and inodes in use.

$ dstat --fs --filesystem- files inodes 4704 73925 4704 73925 4704 73925 4704 73925 ^C

In this last example, we're generating the standard report, but adding one thing. We're also writing the report to a .csv file so that it can be used in other tools such as Excel.

$ dstat --output /tmp/stats.csv -a 2 5 --total-cpu-usage-- -dsk/total- -net/total- ---paging-- ---system-- usr sys idl wai stl| read writ| recv send| in out | int csw 4 10 86 0 0|5918B 12k| 0 0 | 0 0 | 128 99 18 32 50 0 0| 0 0 | 504B 923B| 0 0 | 377 237 19 31 50 0 0| 0 0 | 355B 407B| 0 0 | 368 224 15 36 50 0 0| 0 14k| 160B 407B| 0 0 | 372 227 18 32 50 0 0| 0 0 | 270B 407B| 0 0 | 366 221

Here's what the csv file looks like:

$ cat /tmp/stats.csv "Dstat 0.7.3 CSV output" "Author:","Dag Wieers >dag@wieers.com<",,,,"URL:","http://dag.wieers.com/home-made/dstat/" "Host:","butterfly",,,,"User:","shs" "Cmdline:","dstat --output /tmp/stats.csv -a 2 5",,,,"Date:","19 Jul 2018 20:28:25 EDT" "total cpu usage",,,,,"dsk/total",,"net/total",,"paging",,"system", "usr","sys","idl","wai","stl","read","writ","recv","send","in","out","int","csw" 4.131,9.601,86.212,0.055,0,5918.044,12484.484,0,0,0,0,127.596,98.667 18.250,32,49.750,0,0,0,0,503.500,923,0,0,377,236.500 18.703,31.172,49.875,0.249,0,0,0,355,407,0,0,368,223.500 14.750,35.500,49.750,0,0,0,14336,160,407,0,0,371.500,227 18.454,31.671,49.875,0,0,0,0,269.500,407,0,0,365.500,220.500

What is dstat?

As mentioned, dstat is a great tool for looking at just about all aspects of system performance. But another answer to this question is that it's a Python script and one you're free to peruse if you'd like to see how it works.

$ which dstat /usr/bin/dstat $ file /usr/bin/dstat /usr/bin/dstat: Python script, ASCII text executable $ more /usr/bin/dstat | head -6 #!/usr/bin/env python2 ### This program is free software; you can redistribute it and/or ### modify it under the terms of the GNU General Public License ### as published by the Free Software Foundation; either version 2 ### of the License, or (at your option) any later version.