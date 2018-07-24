Converging IT and Network Teams: A Cloud Native Automation Platform is the Catalyst for Successful Operations

Executive summary

Network automation is an imperative if operators are to deliver services with sustainable levels of agility and profitability. Automation enables the network to adapt to events and demands rapidly and efficiently, and supports a new speed of digital business. However, operators cannot buy all the automation they need off-the-shelf: they need to build and/or customize it for their own purposes and environments. This means overcoming cultural, organizational and technical barriers, bridging the separate and often antagonistic roles IT and network departments play today in managing the physical network.

Network virtualization and its emphasis on automation has started to break down technical barriers as IT, and network organizations increasingly need to work in each other’s domains. Network organizations are investigating software-defined networking (SDN) as a means of automating key manual interactions with network elements, and IT organizations are being asked to support network functions directly with data center/cloud components and associated automation. It is clearly desirable for the two departments to start sharing tools, knowledge, best practices, cloud-native software development and operations (DevOps) approaches as their roles converge. Operators that encourage this cross-domain fertilization accelerate the cultural change necessary to build an automated and adaptive network.

This paper assesses the value of a cloud-native platform for operational automation, which can be shared by IT and networking organizations. A common automation platform, with shared tools and capabilities, is a practical means of encouraging everyone to ‘speak the same language’ and share knowledge. Common tools help blur the boundaries between separate teams and accelerate the cultural change necessary to enable digital operations. The TM Forum has defined the requirements for such a platform, pointing out that it should have five key attributes. The platform should:

be data-centric, with a shared data layer populated directly from the network as the authoritative source of truth

conform to cloud-native principles, with platform functionality embedded in microservices and exposed through open APIs, supporting rapid enhancement, continuous development, and scaling, key benefits of cloud-native computing

enable artificial intelligence-driven, adaptive management of the network, trained on all the telemetry data that it collects and analyses

drive decisions in real-time to optimize network operations and support a network-as-a-service platform business model whereby network capabilities are exposed through the platform as services for consumption by customers in flexible ways and by partners as elements to which they add further value.

Once the cloud-native platform is in place as the foundation for IT/network organizational collaboration, operators should use it to address simpler automation challenges first, and progress to more-complex automation activities as joint IT/network teams build experience and trust together. We recommend five operational automation steps that operators can take, which can be carried out sequentially, in parallel or overlap with one another as the organization’s confidence in automation grows. For example, the network organization can ask for IT help in learning new tools for building resource adapters, APIs and configuration scripts as a starting point, while IT can solicit network engineering support to understand the behavior of, and requirements for, virtualized network functions (VNFs) as they build lifecycle management automation.

We expect to see growing numbers of operators converge their IT and network organizations around a cloud-native automation platform over the coming years as a critical means of implementing network virtualization and use cases, including 5G use cases. Early adopters of such a collaboration environment are likely to enjoy a significant market advantage as their new speed of digital operations drives additional revenue and customer acquisition.

To learn more, please download the whitepaper here.



About the author

Ciena

Caroline Chappell (Research Director) is the lead analyst for Analysys Mason’s Software-

Controlled Networking research programme. Her research focuses on service provider adoption of cloud, and the application of cloud technologies to fixed and mobile networks. She is a leading exponent of SDN and NFV and the potential that these technologies have to enhance business agility and enable new revenue opportunities for service providers. Caroline investigates key cloud and network virtualization challenges and helps telecoms customers to devise strategies that mitigate the disruptive effects of cloud, supporting a smooth transition to the era of software-controlled networks.

Analysys Mason’s consulting and research are uniquely positioned.

Analysys Mason is a trusted adviser on telecoms, technology, and media. We work with our clients, including communications service providers (CSPs), regulators and end users to:

design winning strategies that deliver measurable results

make informed decisions based on market intelligence and analytical rigor

develop innovative propositions to gain competitive advantage.

We have more than 220 staff in 14 offices and are respected worldwide for exceptional quality of work, independence and flexibility in responding to client needs. For more than 30 years, we have been helping clients in more than 100 countries to maximize their opportunities.

Consulting

We deliver tangible benefits to clients across the telecoms industry:

communications and digital service providers, vendors, financial and strategic investors, private equity and infrastructure funds, governments, regulators, broadcasters, and service and content providers.

Ciena

Our sector specialists understand the distinct local challenges facing clients, in addition to the wider effects of global forces.

We are future-focused and help clients understand the challenges and opportunities that new technology brings.

Research

Our dedicated team of analysts track and forecast the different services accessed by consumers and enterprises.

We offer detailed insight into the software, infrastructure, and technology delivering those services.

Clients benefit from regular and timely intelligence, and direct access to analysts.

Research from Analysys Mason

We provide dedicated coverage of developments in the telecoms, media, and technology (TMT) sectors, through a range of research programmes that focus on different services and regions of the world

The division consists of a specialized team of analysts, who provide dedicated coverage of TMT issues and trends. Our experts understand not only the complexities of the TMT sectors but the unique challenges of companies, regulators and other stakeholders operating in such a dynamic industry.

Our subscription research programmes cover the following key areas.

Ciena

Each subscription programme provides a combination of quantitative deliverables, including access to more than 3 million consumer and industry data points, as well as research articles and reports on emerging trends drawn from our library of research and consulting work.

Our custom research service offers in-depth, tailored analysis that addresses specific issues to meet your exact requirements.

Alongside our standardized suite of research programmes, Analysys Mason’s Custom Research team undertakes specialized, bespoke research projects for clients. The dedicated team offers tailored investigations and answers complex questions on markets, competitors, and services with customized industry intelligence and insights.

For more information about our research services, please visit

www.analysysmason.com/research.

Consulting from Analysys Mason

For more than 30 years, our consultants have been bringing the benefits of applied intelligence to enable clients around the world to make the most of their opportunities.

Our clients in the telecoms, media, and technology (TMT) sectors operate in dynamic markets where change is constant. We help shape their understanding of the future so they can thrive in these demanding conditions. To do that, we have developed rigorous methodologies that deliver real results for clients around the world.

Ciena

Our focus is exclusively on TMT. We advise clients on regulatory matters, help shape spectrum policy and develop spectrum strategy, support multi-billion dollar investments, advise on operational performance and develop new business strategies. Such projects result in a depth of knowledge and a range of expertise that sets us apart.

We look beyond the obvious to understand a situation from a client’s perspective. Most importantly, we never forget that the point of consultancy is to provide appropriate and practical solutions. We help clients solve their most pressing problems, enabling them to go farther, faster and achieve their commercial objectives.

For more information about our consulting services, please visit

www.analysysmason.com/consulting.