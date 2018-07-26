Liquid Spectrum. Let the Benefits Flow.

Improved visibility. Automated processes. And increased network capacity and service availability from any given WDM investment. These are the benefits of leveraging Ciena’s Liquid Spectrum™, which combines variable bit-rate coherent optics, a flexible grid reconfigurable photonic layer, and SDN control in an open architecture.

Scale. Agility. Operational Simplicity. Your network can have it all.

Requirements for the network are shifting, thanks to the content on networks today and changing consumption models. In this constantly evolving, on-demand world, the network still needs to scale for massive capacity growth, but it now also needs to be more agile and programmable to better respond and handle unpredictable traffic requirements associated with cloud connectivity and the proliferation of mobile devices.

To date, optical networks have been built to operate in a static mode of operation, where change in connectivity patterns and new capacity requests translate to new hardware, along with lengthy, manual wavelength planning and deployment cycles.

Liquid Spectrum changes the way optical networks are engineered, operated, and monetized. At its core, Liquid Spectrum is about mining and using available system margin, which is a changing (or ‘liquid’) variable over the life of the network, to gain optical capacity on demand, improved reach for a specific channel, or increased service availability. It’s a solution that combines highly instrumented, programmable hardware with advanced software applications to help operators extract the most value from their network, massively scale at lowest cost per bit, and fully monetize their network resources. The implementation uses APIs and standard interfaces to support customers’ requirements for an accessible, open architecture.

Ciena

Optical, redefined for the on-demand world.

Liquid Spectrum is the cumulative value of a series of next-generation optical and software technologies. Elements include:

Ciena

Liquid Spectrum is designed with an open and disaggregated SW architecture to allow operators to reap the benefits of the solution across the spectrum of technology consumption models, from fully integrated solutions to largely disaggregated configurations where customers can select the Ciena functions they most value.

New world. New rules. New optical.

Liquid Spectrum delivers the following benefits:

Service agility through a fully programmable and instrumented infrastructure

Operational simplicity through sophisticated applications that abstract complexity associated with advanced flexible technologies

Choice in architecture implementation through open APIs and a building block approach

Liquid Spectrum provides a blueprint for a software-defined architecture that is more agile, dynamic, software-driven, and open—to tackle the networking challenges of the new on-demand world.

