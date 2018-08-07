DNS: Hiding in Plain Sight - It's No Longer Just Infrastructure. It's a Requirement for Security, Scalability

During its 35-year history, DNS has been largely known as the backbone of the internet, a powerful tool that enabled the internet’s infrastructure to develop into the distributed marvel it is. Even though it’s always been there, the way it is being used has changed. Now, a modern DNS deployment is also critical to a cybersecurity strategy and to deliver the scalability that growing enterprises need.

Once considered solely the internet’s address book, DNS has become a favored target of cybercriminals and hackers who are constantly trying to either cause havoc to or extract valuable data (or cash) from unwitting enterprises worldwide. Because it’s at the center of everything, it’s no great surprise that 90 percent of all cyberattacks, such as DDoS attacks, ransomware, and data exfiltration, target DNS.

Now, network admins and security teams always need to know what’s happening on their network. Since it’s at the heart of all network traffic, DNS – and DNS logs – are the place to start for visibility into every part of your IT infrastructure. Unfortunately, the ability to automatically detect threats and protect the most vulnerable systems and data from them is often missing from legacy DNS infrastructure.

Another often-overlooked consideration regarding DNS is scalability. Today’s enterprises are increasingly hybrid in nature, with a combination of on-premises and cloud-based resources supporting rapid workload migration that puts an increasing demand on shared services. Whether for dev/test or production, the need to stand up and rip down compute resources to meet dynamic business needs is dependent on a DNS infrastructure that can keep up with demand, remain rock-solid, and support an enterprise regardless of the fluidity of workloads or locations. From the network team’s perspective, DNS needs to enable adoption of a software-defined enterprise that can have components virtually everywhere at once; the security team struggles with maintaining some sort of perimeter while workloads run on multiple clouds and on-premises, and DNS is once again in the center, the spinal cord of enterprise nervous systems.

Clearly the way enterprises consider DNS must evolve along with its usages.

As businesses continue their march towards a more software-driven, multi-cloud world, network and security teams will be increasingly challenged to maintain the integrity of legacy DNS infrastructure. The obvious response should be adoption of a new, enterprise-class DNS that can utilize the same policy-driven approach to workload management and migration that IT professionals depend on for workload agility.

This story, "DNS: Hiding in Plain Sight - It's No Longer Just Infrastructure. It's a Requirement for Security, Scalability" was originally published by CSO .