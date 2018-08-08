Cisco upgrade enables SD-WAN in 1M+ ISR/ASR routers

Cisco integrates Viptela SD-WAN features into 1 million ISR/ASR routers running IOS XE

Network World |

sd-wan optimization
istock
Related
Related:

Michael Cooney is a Senior Editor with Network World who has written about the IT world for more than 25 years. He can be reached at michael_cooney@idg.com.

Now read: Getting grounded in IoT
  