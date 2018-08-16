The Adaptive Network Webinar Series

Constructing a more adaptive network takes more than the industry finally finding the resolve to do it. There are real technology advancements that must be brought to bear. It is these advancements – nurtured in the care of those with the will and experience to disrupt the status quo – that will drive the industry forward to the reality of the Adaptive Network.

Whether you are taking the initial first steps or planning a larger-scale transformation, this sought-after webinar series will provide you the insight and proven experience to help you traverse this complex journey.



Navigating Today’s Network Evolution. Does the Journey Have a New Destination?

What’s the role of automation in my network? Is automation alone enough?

Network providers face an unprecedented number of decisions about how to design their networks to support them well into the future. This is about making the right business choices. In a recent webinar produced with Light Reading, Ciena’s VP of Portfolio Marketing, Rebecca Prudhomme discussed these issues and outlined Ciena’s vision for a new end state in the evolution of networking— the Adaptive Network.

Although predicting the future is tough, one thing is clear: Users will continue to have big expectations of their networks—and those expectations usually involve getting more bandwidth and content when and where they want it, but not necessarily paying more for it. This creates a dilemma for network providers. How do they support the unprecedented growth in bandwidth consumption and deliver a superior customer experience, while also maximizing the efficiency of their networks to reduce costs?

This first webinar in the series answers the big questions that network providers are asking about their network evolution. We look beyond automation to a more holisitic view to succeed, exploring a new destination – the Adaptive Network

Start the Journey to the Adaptive Network – Real-World Case Studies

Network providers want networks that are more agile, less costly and deliver an incredible customer experience for business or consumer applications. It isn’t always clear how to make their vision a reality.

Innovation in the telecom industry is accelerating. Networks need to adapt quickly to the changing capacity requirements and applications demands—including cloud connectivity. The growth of cloud has led to a set of network operator requirements, including faster provisioning, deployment, and upgradeability for network services.

Automation is a key element in all of these requirements. In this recent, produced with Light Reading, Kevin Sheehan, Ciena’s CTO of the Americas, looked into how providers are utilizing Ciena’s vision for the Adaptive Network to go beyond mere automation.

The second webinar offers key insights with real world examples of how other companies are achieving this end-stat of the Adaptive Network.

Harness the Power of Automation through Intent-Based Policy

Network providers are having trouble handling escalating demand. With rapid traffic increases and the threat of network performance failures placing a premium on automation, providers are wondering how to maintain control of their networks as they automate. Removing obstacles and maintaining control to accelerate business are seemingly in opposition.

In this webinar, produced with Light Reading, Adan Pope, Ciena’s Chief Technology Officer, discussed the importance of intent-based policies and how Ciena is investing in Blue Planet’s policy capabilities to help providers realize more adaptive networks. Adaptive networks are all about maintaining control while ensuring the networks run without issue.

The third webinar will show how an automation platform will equip providers with the means to enforce business rules through best-in-class policy capabilities to realize an Adaptive Network.

Scaling for the Next Giant Demand Curve

Network providers are constantly responding to today’s business challenges. To stay ahead, they need to be able to scale to meet the next wave of demand that will be coming to deliver a superior customer experience.

In this recent, produced with Light Reading, Steve Alexander, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Ciena, examined three real-world case studies on the new era of the empowered digital user.

After introducing the key tenets of the Adaptive Network vision in the fourth webinar, Steve offers three real-world case studies that show how the Adaptive Network can help you respond to today’s challenges AND scale – all while providing the critical closed-loop control and automation needed to succeed.

