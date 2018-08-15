When it comes to IP desk phones, the secondary market is the way to go

As I sit at my desk and stare at the phone in front of me, I think back to a time when “experts” predicted desk phones would no longer be needed.

Well, those experts were certainly wrong. Instead, we have several options in desk phones — so many, in fact, that you may feel you need directory assistance just to get started. You're left wondering if you should go with an old favorite or try a newer model. And you're likely concerned about Cisco's announced end-of-sale and end-of-life dates for the Cisco Unified IP Phones 7945, 7965, 7975, and 7916. Are they still a good value, and will they still be available in the secondary market?

Or maybe you're wondering if you should go with the Cisco 8800 Series models that came out a few years ago that were supposed to eventually replace the whole 7900 Series. Can you afford all the bells and whistles that go with the 8800 series?

Is VoIP technology the way to go?

VoIP is the technology that converts your voice into a digital signal, allowing you to make a call directly from a computer, a VoIP phone, or other data-driven devices. VoIP saves businesses a lot of money and offers many benefits over a typical landline.

In today’s fast-paced world, everything is digital. So, if you want to keep up, you'd better be digital, as well. That means using all of the benefits that VoIP offers. To do that, you'll want the absolute best VoIP phones you can find. And that doesn’t necessarily mean brand new.

If you’re moving, or considering a move, to a VoIP phone system, or you just need more VoIP phones, then you know the benefits such a migration could have for your organization. You stand to save a lot of money and reap several benefits over traditional phone systems now that long-distance calling will become truly inexpensive.

Plus, there’s the potential for mobility and all the features you could use to your advantage. The possibilities for improving your users’ experiences are endless, as are the business advantages. You’ll have a world of options at your fingertips.

You’ll also have several challenges. But if you keep the option of acquiring used VoIP phones open, you could alleviate some of the issues that come with implementing a VoIP system.

Reduce up-front costs of IP systems

The first obstacle you’ll notice when transitioning to an IP system is the initial cost. You’ll take a look at the price tag on all those new phones, and your heart might skip a beat or two.

Don’t get discouraged — you have options. It’s still possible to acquire high-quality phones without such an astronomical price tag. Keep that option of used VoIP phones open.

Used phones — each and every phone tested

A solid used phone vendor will test each phone they offer. Here's the deal: A quality used phone vendor will buy VoIP phones in perfectly good working order from end users. Then they put every one of the phones through a thorough testing, cleaning and refurbishing process, then pass that quality on to the consumer.

The result is that you’re guaranteed to get a phone that has passed through a rigorous testing process and has been proven to work flawlessly. If you bought new phones, they’re probably only going to be spot-checked — maybe one in 50 or one in 100 gets tested.

So sure, those VoIP phones you get may be used, but they’ve been proven to work well. If you choose a reputable vendor, you’ll get like-new quality phones with a better guarantee that every phone will perform out of the box.

A spares program? What a luxury!

Now that you’re able to save some budget money by buying used VoIP phones, think what you can do with all that leftover cash. Here’s an option: a spares program to have replacement phones on hand and ready to deploy.

You could use that extra money to procure some spares for your mission-critical users. Or if your organization has a call center, how imperative is it that you not lose a single user if a phone should suddenly stop working?

A spares program would take that pressure off your shoulders, and buying used VoIP phones is a smart way to start down that path.

Used VoIP phones — simply a wise option

Few people immediately consider buying used phones when they’re planning a new voice system. Sometimes the idea of used hardware carries a stigma. But if you choose a reputable vendor that offers quality refurbished phones, you can realize several benefits.

Keep an open mind, and don’t limit your options. You can take what has the potential to be a huge money-sucking project and turn it into an opportunity to get a lot of value for your organization.

There are other secondary market cost-effective solutions to choose from that will give the best option for a desk phone.