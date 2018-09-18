Where the Adaptive Network Is Headed in CALA

Ciena Fabio Medina, General Manager and Vice President of Sales – Latin America

With the move toward autonomous networking underway across the CALA region, as well as the rest of the world, one thing is very clear—the current modes of operation won’t cut it in the future. Fabio Medina, Ciena's General Manager for Caribbean and Latin America explains how the Adaptive Network is the solution to remaining competitive and on the cutting-edge.

Every region around the world is unique, and something that works in one corner of the world might not necessarily work in another one. Now, despite the uniqueness of the regions, including the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA), a lot of the tendencies are in fact global and will affect the regions the same way, even if the timing is different.

With the move toward autonomous networking under way across the CALA region, as well as the rest of the world, one thing is very clear—the current modes of operation won’t cut it in the future. There is a lot of discussion about the best way to get network performance to the next level, and that is why Ciena is championing our vision of the Adaptive Network, a completely new approach that sees networks transforming into a dynamic and programmable environment driven by analytics and intelligence, a radically different view to the current static network models.

There are a variety of trends converging and driving the need for the Adaptive Network. In fact, when you look at them, these trends are not only driving the need for a change, but make it a necessity.

The Convergence of Telecom and IT

The IT and telecommunications worlds are converging. The shift to digital was the main driver that placed them together on the same networks. So, over time, it’s logical that the convergence will not only continue, but that it will become even more pronounced.

Virtualization is also playing a key role in this transformation, and the Adaptive Network — with its programmable infrastructure, analytics and intelligence, and software control and automation — allows for a communications loop that relays information from network elements, instrumentation, users, and applications to a software layer for review, analysis, and action—rather than slowing down the network itself.

The Evolution to 5G Networks

As with previous wireless generations, the wireless part isn’t just between the handset or terminal and the antenna, but it is wireline that glues and connects the radio bases with the core networks and all its content. In fact, you can’t have wireless without wireline. With 5G coming in the region over the next several years, wireline networks will be affected profoundly. Consumers will be able to download at previously unimagined speeds, with unmatched minimal latency—and those wireline networks will have to keep up with very demanding service requirements. Ciena’s fiber-based packet-optical networks will be there to support 5G services, and its very stringent capacity, density, speed and latency needs—serving as a critical link between the radio access networks, the virtualized packet core and data centers.

Data Centers Everywhere

Speaking of data centers—they will be more critical than ever. Data centers will be everywhere, and each one will need flexible, resilient and secure networking. Ciena’s data center interconnection technologies work seamlessly to connect geographically dispersed data centers and enable the smooth transit of critical assets over short, medium and long distances, with rates well above the now available 400G per channel.

How will network operators meet the demands of this new hyper-fast, hyper-connected, heavily populated by data centers, 5G world? With the Adaptive Network.

The Adaptive Network

Utilizing intent-based policies designed by operators, and big and small data enriched by telemetry, events, and requests, networks will be able to adapt to fast-changing network conditions. At its core, the Adaptive Network is about software control and automation, analytics and intelligence, and programmable infrastructure.

Making Sense of it All in CALA

Relationships are a key asset in our region, and we look to partner with providers to arrive at the best possible solution to real-life network challenges. Most of all—we follow Ciena’s guiding principle: openness. We happily work with other vendors wherever and whenever our customers need us to do so. We don’t look to own every bit of business between headsets and fiber; for us, it is about offering best-of-breed technology and providing choice to our customers.

We live in a very competitive market, so, in all of our business interactions we challenge our customers to choose best-of-breed as the logical and only way to create a competitive advantage. And, then we’ll help connect it all together, just as we have done through our work in all the multiple major regional projects in which we take part of.

As we navigate the uncertain waters of the future, we know that the Adaptive Network vision will help keep CALA’s network operator community competitive and on the cutting-edge. We are tuned into the needs of the service provider community and perhaps most importantly, the needs of their end-customers.

It’s an exciting time to be in-region. And the CALA team at Ciena stands ready to help you make the Adaptive Network vision a reality for your business and your customers.

