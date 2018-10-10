Discover the Four Key Capabilities for Better IT Management

Management has always struggled how to optimize and oversee IT resources, tasks and operations. This challenge is becoming more complex due to “digital disruption”. As a result less tech-savvy companies are more likely to fall behind the competition and not able to attract top talent.

Most of the times it is not that managers do not see the dangers of digital disruption coming. They do understand the challenges as well as the opportunities, and they know the competition sees them as well. Unfortunately, top management decisions often tend to focus on who is responsible for IT and where IT should be located, rather than the how.

Generally, the assumption is that the right people will do the right work, either internally or in another company. However, this assumption is flawed. In that regard, an important reminder is that digital transformation is more about how companies do things, and less about who or where those tasks are performed. Digital disruption changes entire industries so fast that companies lack a structured process or the capabilities to handle it. IT management should offer not only the resources (people and equipment), but also the processes and capabilities to eliminate the risks, tackle the problems and catch the opportunities. Most enterprises need to envision a new approach to IT management.

This article offers managers and IT departments a framework and some suggestions to help them consider the actions their organization need to take in order to move ahead with confidence:

Create synergy in management

Business and IT leaders need to come together to create a working environment without silos. Traditional IT management is often detached from business management whose focus is on goals and objectives that relate to the company’s revenue or profit. On the other hand, IT management is responsible for the technology platform that sustains the entire organization. Only when IT departments work together with business managers to define a strategy and a procedure the business can thrive.

Embrace a digital workplace strategy

Provide efficient services to your business in a heterogeneous IT environment by adopting an elastic and customized Cloud structure for your business.

Take advantage of IT tools

Deploying new tools in order to provide outstanding user experience to a large number of IT users. IT tools can boost productivity and unlock numerous benefits.

Looking ahead: the Huawei I-MOC Platform

The IMOC (Intelligent Maintenance and Operation Center), designed and developed by Huawei, accelerates the digital transformation of enterprises. This platform secures the customer experience while meeting the demand for IT operational efficiency and rapid service provisioning. On the road to digital transformation Huawei has encountered the same challenges as other enterprises, and based on these experiences developed the four core capabilities of IT management:

* IT self-service,

* automation in operation and maintenance,

* advanced operational visualization

* IT architecture standardization.

Based on a current state analysis, these four components are linked to the final benefits envisioned for digital transformation, including: safety, stability, agility, cost transparency, and efficiency. All four capabilities have been developed over many years of experience improving operation and maintenance procedures and management.

The IMOC is based on Huawei's years of internal IT experience and best practices; it enables the four main capabilities leading to a fully digital transformation of the enterprise IT management. The IMOC platform makes a complex IT environment easy to operate, integrating operation and maintenance at all levels of the four capabilities:

* Improve service efficiency through self-service. Based on iCloud's management engine, it can realize the management of cloud platform resources of different vendors, and the collaborative management of private and public cloud resources, providing users with self-service and efficient support.

* React fast with operation and maintenance automation. Through the automation ability of IMOC, the operation and maintenance expertise is solidified into operation and maintenance rules, the automation saves costs and personnel from daily operation.

* Work easily with the advanced operational visualization. The IMOC provides operational topics such as infrastructure, network, cloud resources, application products, and user services. Visual operation provides an interface through which it is able to identify risks and problems, measure results and make estimations. The IT operation model has changed from blind to visible, from extensive to precise, from passive to active, making it easy to operate, improve efficiency, optimize experience, and save costs.

Huawei aspires to be the partner of choice for enterprises and governments around the world; only by delivering world-class service we can accomplish this vision. We want our service partners to grow with us, and thrive equally while we enable the Digital Transformation of many companies. These are exciting times, and we are humbled by this challenge, but proud to be at the center of a global business revolution.

To learn more about Huawei Services, please go to http://e.huawei.com/en/services; or contact your local Huawei Service representatives or Certified Service Partner.