Windows Server 2019 general availability: What to do

The latest version of Windows Server has reached general availability, so subscribers who haven’t already given it a test drive should check out new security, redundancy, management and SDN features.

Network World |

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Related Articles
See all Insider

Microsoft has released Windows Server 2019 to general availability, formally bringing to market the first major release of the Windows Server operating system in three years.

Subscribers have had the chance to explore the new platform for months, but for those who have held off fiddling with Windows Server 2019 until this official release, it is now formally available for download.

Security, resiliency, SDN

Some of the top features of Windows Server 2019 include enterprise-grade support for hyperconverged infrastructure that is bundled in with the server license, a new desktop GUI, the Project Honolulu server-management tool, security improvements, more efficient containers and subsystem for running Linux on the server.

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

Now read: Getting grounded in IoT
  