Windows Server 2019 general availability: What to do

Microsoft has released Windows Server 2019 to general availability, formally bringing to market the first major release of the Windows Server operating system in three years.

Subscribers have had the chance to explore the new platform for months, but for those who have held off fiddling with Windows Server 2019 until this official release, it is now formally available for download.

Security, resiliency, SDN

Some of the top features of Windows Server 2019 include enterprise-grade support for hyperconverged infrastructure that is bundled in with the server license, a new desktop GUI, the Project Honolulu server-management tool, security improvements, more efficient containers and subsystem for running Linux on the server.