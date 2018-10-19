Gartner: IT spending to hit $3.8 trillion; enterprise software, IT services outlays lead way

Enterprise software and IT services lead the way as overall IT spending will hit $3.8 trillion in 2019, according to Gartner analysts.

The numbers mean a shift from ownership to service that is sending ripples through every segment of the forecast, said Gartner research vice president John-David Lovelock.

“What this signals, for example, is more enterprise use of cloud services — instead of buying their own servers, they are turning to the cloud. As enterprises continue their digital transformation efforts, shifting to ‘pay for use’ will continue," Lovelock said. "This sets enterprises up to deal with the sustained and rapid change that underscores digital business.”

Some spending data from Gartner:

Worldwide IT spending is projected to total $3.8 trillion in 2019, up 3.2 percent from expected spending of $3.7 trillion in 2018.

Enterprise software spending is forecast to experience the highest growth with an 8.3 percent increase in 2019.

