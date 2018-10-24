Windows 10 glitch delays Windows Server 2019

Microsoft is recommending that those who have downloaded Windows Server 2019 should not install it until the company has resolved an isolated issue with Windows 10, which runs on the same code base.

Soon after Microsoft announced the general availability of Windows Server 2019, it pulled back the release for further testing to make sure the issue with Windows 10 didn’t also affect Windows Server 2019.

In a blog about the move Microsoft said this: “We have temporarily removed all media for Windows Server 2019 and Windows Server, version 1809. We have also paused the rollout of the latest feature update to Windows 10 inclusive of versions 1809, as we are investigating isolated reports of users missing some files after updating. If you have already downloaded media, please don’t install it and wait until more information is available to proceed.”

More specifically, after the release of the Windows 10 Update a handful of users reported that after they upgraded, some of their My Documents-type content was missing.

These were not a broadly reported incidents, and an overwhelming number of users who upgraded reported no issues. However, with user data potentially at risk during an upgrade, Microsoft pulled the release of Windows 10 and has put it through a series of additional tests and verifications.

Since Windows Server 2019 is based on the same codebase as Windows 10, Microsoft also pulled Windows Server 2019 from further downloads pending the test results and remediation of the Windows 10 issue.

