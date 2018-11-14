Sigfox president on building a one-stop-shop for IoT cloud communications

QnA: Sigfox USA president Christian Olivier talks IoT device service strategy and how it will continue to push its low-power IoT network across the U.S.

Senior Writer, Network World |

christian olivier 0
Sigfox
Related

Sigfox, the France-based wireless networking company that is trying to push IoT communications technology into the mainstream with its low-power WAN service, provided through partnerships with mobile carriers who weave its technology into their base stations, just celebrated its third year of doing business in North America.

In an interview with Network World, Sigfox USA president Christian Olivier was eager to characterize his company as  an operator or a carrier for the IoT, not an infrastructure provider.

Sigfox’s model – getting its technology into cellular base stations owned by third parties – means that it can offer low-power WAN coverage to large parts of the U.S., without the need for businesses to deploy their own IoT-centric networks for a given deployment.

Related:

Jon Gold covers IoT and wireless networking for Network World.

Now read: Getting grounded in IoT
  