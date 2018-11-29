Top Ten Reasons to Think Outside the Router – No. 7: Exorbitant Router Support and Maintenance Costs

With homage to the iconic David Letterman Top Ten List segment from his former Late Show, Silver Peak is counting down the Top Ten Reasons to Think Outside the Router. Click for the #8, #9 and #10 reasons to retire traditional branch routers.

The #7 reason it’s time to stop paying BIG dollars to maintain traditional routers at the branch that won’t meet business needs!

Traditional routers used at the branch edge were not designed to support cloud-first initiatives. The new demands of the enterprise, where applications and network needs are constantly changing, requires a flexible network capable of adapting to changing business needs.

When operating network devices like branch routers, the process can be cumbersome as it requires hours of manual programming using an arcane CLI for each individual router. The steps involve architecting, installing, deploying, configuring and managing the device. It also involves maintaining, upgrading software images, and troubleshooting as potential issues may arise like a specific application is slow, or users are unable to access an application, etc. According to industry analysts and Cisco, it is estimated that 80 percent of IT resources are spent on maintaining the network and 43 percent of IT time is spent on troubleshooting. These high percentages stem from the fact that traditional routers are designed to be managed individually and, at best, provide limited visibility into application and network traffic.

In most cases, enterprises end up signing a service contract with the vendor to help in maintaining and troubleshooting the network as it can be overwhelming for IT organizations to support on their own. This exorbitant service and support cost can be addressed with the right SD-WAN solution, specifically a business-first SD-WAN.

With a business-first model, the network enables the business, rather than the business conforming to the constraints of the network. Instead of becoming a bottleneck, the WAN is a business accelerant that is fully automated and continuous, giving every application the resources, it truly needs. This top-down approach enables IT to operate the network at the speed of business. In addition, a business-first SD-WAN is designed to be adaptive and self-learning to continuously adapt to changing business needs. This significantly improves operational efficiency while minimizing the potential for human errors.

How can business-first SD-WAN solution help organizations reduce cost?