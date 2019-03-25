Digital Transformation Update: Challenges & the Road Ahead

Fast, faster, fastest. The pace for digital transformation has escalated such that, if your company hasn’t started, it will be left behind in a legacy bubble, according to participants in a recent IDG TechTalk Twitter chat.

A1) I hate to be mean-spirited, but #DigitalDarwinism will take hold at some point if it hasn't already. Regardless of whether your org has been disrupted, your org's sector is a red ocean, or they're just not getting it; the time for lagging is over. #idgtechtalk — Chris (@CPetersen_CS) March 21, 2019

And yet 33% of companies still place themselves on the legacy end of the digital maturity curve, according to a recent IDG Quick Pulse survey among 51 IT decision makers. These companies have not yet committed to DX. In networking terms, they are limited in their network access and WAN technologies, which in turn is limiting their ability to take advantage of cloud services.

Another 31% classify themselves as “aspirational.” They’re taking advantage of DX opportunities, but they need to step up their efforts — such as adding networking capabilities and investing in tech like SD-WAN, which offers greater flexibility to the business.

Standing in their own way: The impediments to DX

The “change is hard” mantra might be overused, and yet it still has meaning. Many companies are finding it difficult to push through challenges that are holding back their transformational efforts.

One of the most common impediments: misalignment between IT and executive management around DX objectives. This obstacle was cited by 75% of respondents in the Quick Pulse study, and called out by several of the IDG TechTalk participants.

Those laggards must understand that digital transformation is not an IT initiative but a business imperative. Both the business and IT must be in alignment to dedicate the necessary resources. Those not willing to adapt will lose clients and market share. #IDGTECHTalk — Jason James (@itlinchpin) March 21, 2019

To get around this challenge, IT leaders should seek executive buy-in.

A3: First and foremost you need buy-in to be successful. But after all stakeholders are on board, I would say budgeting, workforce alignment (not just IT), cultural change. #DigitalTransformation #IDGTECHtalk — Catherine Tymkiw (@ctymkiw) March 21, 2019

Achieving management buy-in means launching a focused educational effort that includes demonstrating valuable business outcomes, while mitigating concerns about risks. For example, IT leaders can show that SD-WAN technology is a win-win; it not only provides greater visibility and network control for the IT team, the business also stands to gain tangible benefits, including:

Cost reductions: the business saves both CapEx and OpEx by eliminating the reliance on legacy hardware, which is expensive to support and maintain.

Agility: a flexible network based on software technology enables the business to move more quickly, for example setting up a remote site in days rather than weeks.

Security: the network can be protected from security threats in real time, thanks to the greater granularity and perimeter visibility provided by SD-WAN.

In other words, have a plan:

Many organisations stall on #digitalTransformation because they don't know what they are looking to achieve. Without this there will always be a struggle to build a focused plan and budget accordingly. A Strong vision is key @m_skelts via @OCSL_UK #IDGTechTalk — OCSL (@OCSL_UK) March 21, 2019

OK, so what’s in the plan? What is driving DX efforts?

The Quick Pulse respondents cited IT strategy as their top driver for digital transformation ­— ranked #1 by 43%.

While having a considered approach is certainly crucial, the fact that only 16% of the survey respondents listed customer satisfaction as the primary factor points to that misalignment between IT and the business. Not having a keen understanding of the business’s bread and butter could set up organizations to fail, according to the IDG TechTalk participants.

Sales and customer satisfaction are going to be the biggest motivators for change. #IDGTechTalk #CustomerExpectation #DigitalTransformation — Amanda Hendley (@amanda_hendley) March 21, 2019

The bottom line for most organizations is that revenue generation takes precedence. CIOs are starting to move in this direction, according to the 2019 State of the CIO, becoming more strategic by “immersing themselves in understanding customer needs.”

That being the case, one of the problems for enterprises, and by extension for IT, is that customers today have a “want it now” expectation.

#IdgTechTalk I frequently refer to that as our 'microwave culture'. We want everything instantly. Customers have come to expect it. If you don't provide it, they will lose patience and find someone who will — Ed Featherston (@efeatherston) March 21, 2019

But here is where the need for strategy comes into play. Although the IDG TechTalk participants pounded on the customer experience imperative, they also cautioned about not having a plan to sufficiently address it.

The trouble is providing that level of service without microwave dinner quality results. #idgtechtalk — Larry (@LarryLarmeu) March 21, 2019

Thus, it’s about balance.

That'a a major issue. Companies in industries that are transforming (almost all) have to balance their initiatives between compliance, efficiency, growth and innovation. Key element of #DigitalTransformation #IDGTechTalk https://t.co/EAZeryeGbD — Isaac Sacolick (@nyike) March 21, 2019

Finding a balanced path forward with critical DX technologies

Whatever your industry, the technology for transformational efforts should provide flexibility. The tools should enable the organization to shift and grow with changes — in the economy, with customers, and the business itself.

But I caution #technology is the easy part. #process and #people are far harder. How do you USE the tech effectively? How do you keep it from falling apart as you accelerate pieces of the fabric? #governance cant be a dirty word. You need flexibility and clarity. #idgtechtalk — Wayne Anderson (@DigitalSecArch) March 21, 2019

While the IDG TechTalk participants circled around various DX-enabling technologies — including cloud, analytics, collaboration tools, and automation — they all related these solutions to the user or customer experience.

A2: Digital transformation is only as successful as the human experience delivered #IDGTechTalk — Jay Ferro (@jayferro) March 21, 2019

In their words, good experiences result from:

“Technologies that are intuitive with a killer UX that allows intuitive ease of use. You’re driving change in so many areas, let the technology be something easy and delightful, not another hurdle.” @DianaNolting

“Technologies that have long time-to-value, require extensive training, enable too much configuration, do not easily plug into data/collaborative ecosystem -> all damage #DigitalTransformation” @nyike

“I don’t believe DX is based on any single technology. The key technologies are those that are modern and embraceable by the business and customers. Without adoption, #DigitalTransformation is an utter failure.” @itlinchpin

“I am going to put forward "seamlessness.” Is that a technology? Not as such, but technologies that enable seamlessness will likely win people over.” @StevenPrentice

But before the organization can deliver these experiences, the network has to be responsive and flexible. It must be able to accommodate all of today’s technologies — cloud workloads, mobile apps, digitization — as well as tomorrow’s emerging solutions, like Internet of Things (IoT).

That flexible network infrastructure tops the priority list among IDG Quick Pulse respondents, along with high-speed connectivity and cloud.

But they also recognize that a lack of IT skillsets is holding them back. To overcome this, the survey respondents cited a move toward managed services to provide the necessary expertise, reduce complexity, and support IT strategy.

That DX curve: Get on it and keep moving

The IDG TechTalk participants had many words of wisdom — in terms of getting started with DX and the need to keep battling on.

First, for those companies that haven’t gotten over their legacy mindset: It’s time to act.

Well, "doing nothing" is a choice. Often a bad one :-/ #IDGTechTalk — Peter Salvitti (@psalvitti) March 21, 2019

DX comes across as this big scary obstacle that you want to tackle all at once, but the reality is that there are a million first steps to take to get you started. DX doesn’t have to happen all at once. Just get started. #IDGTechTalk — Amanda Hendley (@amanda_hendley) March 21, 2019

And once you’ve started, don’t stop. Most of the IDG TechTalk participants used the word “continuous” when talking about the DX process. To stay ahead of the transformational curve, they advised that IT leaders must continue focusing on: customers, business value, ways to improve, collaboration across the organization, among others.

a5: accept the fact nothing is ever once and done, the business landscape is in constant flux, and there is no going back #idgtechtalk — Ed Featherston (@efeatherston) March 21, 2019

To stay ahead of the curve, #DigitalTransformation can not be a “one and done” activity. #CIOs and other business leaders must maintain a cultural of constant and consistent modernization of skills, processes and technologies. This creates a competitive advantage. #IDGTechTalk — Jason James (@itlinchpin) March 21, 2019

