What’s a Mobile-First Support Strategy, and Why Do You Need One?

Remote support has long been offered to customers on desktops and laptops, but with the rise of mobile devices, times are changing. If you haven’t already considered a mobile-first support strategy, now’s the time to create one.

Most people spend an average of 5 hours a day on their mobile devices, a statistic that you won’t find too surprising if you’re reading this on a mobile device. Increasingly, we rely on our mobile devices in our personal and work lives, and in many cases, customers are ditching their laptops and moving entirely to mobile.

It stands to reason that if mobile is where customers are, support teams should be there too. The problem is, remote support was originally created for desktops and is often offered through channels that aren’t always readily available to mobile users, like live chat. That’s why it makes sense for support teams to look at remote support from the other side: mobile-first. This allows you to create a remote support experience that’s consistent across web and mobile, including how tickets feed into the same queue for fast resolution, and how diagnostic data is presented for the device, operating system, network, and more. Doing so enables your support team to keep up with mobile adoption and serve the growing number of customers who rely heavily – or even fully – on mobile.

How do you get started on your mobile-first support strategy? Here are a few things to consider:

One Support Experience

Customers expect a lot from support teams today. Whether accessing your site or product via mobile or web, users expect the same support experience. Usually, if they’re on web, they can get help through live chat and more efficient options. But if they’re on mobile, support is often limited to emails or phone calls. This inconsistency leads to friction and frustration. By unifying web and mobile support, you can provide users with the right tools for fastest resolution, no matter the device users are on.

Automating User Data

Each user has a customer profile that includes helpful information about their equipment and habits, which aids the support agent during a help session. Whether the customer comes in through web or mobile, support tools should be automatically collecting the right data, such network information, device type, and operating system, then displaying it next to user records during a session to improve support speed and accuracy.

With support tools gathering and displaying this vital information, there’s no need for the agent to ask for diagnostic information. This means fewer frustrating steps for the customer and much more constructive support sessions. These records will also give you more accurate data of users reaching out via mobile versus web, offering more robust analytics for fueling your support strategy.

Mobile-Ready Agent Tools

In the same way that you can provide the same support experience for customers on web and mobile, you can also bridge that gap for support agents. Purpose-built support solutions designed for both web and mobile help agents in diagnosing and repairing issues and communicating with the customer, regardless of what device the user is on. One such solution is LogMeIn Rescue, which offers a lightweight and speedy remote support experience for mobile and web users. Rescue offers a free trial, if you’d like to try it for yourself.

The trend toward mobility is here to stay. It’s imperative that businesses with service and support teams are able to support these users with fast, direct, and frictionless support. By bringing the best parts of web support to mobile devices, your mobile-first support strategy will help you stay competitive by keeping customers satisfied.