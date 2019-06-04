It’s Time to Modernize Your Support Metrics

The good news is, there’s a lot of data coming into support organizations today through the many technologies and channels available. The bad news is all of this data can lead to metric overload. In the ever-changing customer support ecosystem, it can be difficult for managers to know which metrics really matter and where to focus for the best return.

Deep breaths.

It’s a good idea to periodically take a step back, look at the support metrics you’re tracking, and consider some newer metrics that may more accurately reflect today’s support center.

Measuring the Customer Experience (CX)

Typically, customer satisfaction metrics like Net Promoter Score and CSAT are used as a proxy for measuring CX. After all, it stands to reason that if customers are happy, they’re having a good experience. While it’s absolutely important to measure customer satisfaction, it’s equally as important to dig deeper into metrics that more accurately measure CX, especially as organizations increasingly focus on CX as a competitive differentiator.

We’ve seen a rise in tracking the Customer Effort Score (CES), where customers rate the amount of effort they have to invest when interacting with a business and getting their issues resolved on a 5-point scale from 1 (very low effort) to 5 (very high effort). Gartner Research shows that effort is the strongest driver to customer loyalty. And by tracking CES, you can make meaningful improvements to the customer experience to deliver higher-quality interactions and to drive costs down by decreasing repeat calls, escalations, and channel switching.

Measuring omni-channel volume

Support organizations tend to track phone call volume really well. By looking at how many calls come in during a specific time period and/or by product, you can gain insights into how to best staff your organization to meet the demand and improve hold times and abandoned call rates.

But as customers increasingly prefer to reach out in channels beyond phone, it makes sense to measure volumes of inbound email, chat, and self-service. As an omni-channel operation, tracking volume across channels gives you a more accurate representation of the level of support you need to plan for in terms of staffing, budgeting, and seasonal operations.

Measuring productivity in the new era of support tools

Metrics like First Contact Resolution and average resolution time have been the go-to ways of measuring agent productivity. This is especially important for managers to keep an eye on, especially when considering tools like remote support. But given the technological advancements of support tools and the proliferation of contact channels for customers to choose from, it’s time to move beyond these traditional metrics and deeper into an omni-channel view, especially chat metrics.

With today’s support tools, agents can run concurrent chat sessions, which can reduce cost per ticket. Track the average concurrent chat number to keep a finger on the pulse of agent productivity. It’s also a good idea to track your agent collaboration effort score. This will indicate how well your support tool is helping your agents work together to resolve issues.

Measuring employee satisfaction as a financial metric

It’s clear that attracting, training, and retaining your employees has hard costs associated it. But employee engagement in the contact center also impacts performance, and as we all know, performance is money.

Beyond looking at metrics around average cost of incidents, maintenance revenue, and gross margin of support services, it makes good financial sense to also include employee satisfaction and engagement in your analysis. An engaged, stable agent workforce tends to work more efficiently and has been shown to positively impact customer satisfaction.

Have you already started following these metrics as a way to measure the ROI of your support organization? For more information on these recommendations and more new metrics to consider in today’s support center, along with industry benchmarks, view the recorded webinar hosted by TSIA and LogMeIn Rescue, “Service and Support Metrics That Matter.”