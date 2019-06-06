What to do when yesterday’s technology won’t meet today’s support needs

You probably already know that end user technology is exploding and are feeling the effects of it in your support organization every day. Remember when IT sanctioned and standardized every hardware and software instance in the workplace? Those days are long gone. Today, it’s the driving force of productivity that dictates what will or won’t be used – and that can be hard on a support organization.

Whatever users need to do their jobs better, faster, more efficiently is what you are seeing come into the workplace. So naturally, that’s what comes into your service desk too. Support organizations see all kinds of devices, applications, systems, and equipment, and it’s adding a great deal of complexity and demand to keep up with. In fact, four of the top five factors causing support ticket volumes to rise are attributed to new and current technology.

To keep up with the steady rise of tickets and stay out in front of this surge, support organizations need to take a good, hard look at the processes and technologies they use. Yesterday’s methods won’t cut it. The landscape is simply changing too fast. Supporting today’s users and getting them back to work fast requires an expanding set of skills and tools.

So where do you start with a new technology project? Just because a technology is new or hyped doesn’t mean it’s right for your organization. It’s important to understand your project goals and the experience you really want to create and match your technology choices to those goals. But don’t go it alone. Talk to your teams. Get intimately familiar with how your support organization works today. Understand your customers’ needs at a deep level. And bring the right people to the table to cover:

Business problem analysis: What existing business issue are stakeholders unhappy with?

The impact of that problem: How does that issue justify making a change?

Process automation analysis: What area(s) can technology help automate?

Other solutions: Have you considered any other options besides technology?

With these questions answered, you’re ready to entertain your technology options. Put together your “must-haves” in a requirements document and reach out to potential suppliers. During the initial information-gathering stage, assess if the supplier understands your goals and how their technology helps you meet them. To narrow the field, compare solutions side by side against your goals. Select the top two or three for more in-depth product demos before moving into product evaluations. By the time you’re ready for implementation, you have empirical, practical knowledge of how the solution will perform against your business goals.

The key takeaway is this: Technology for technology’s sake is just technology. But technology that drives business value is a solution. If you want a solution that drives results for your organization and your customers, it’s worth following a strategic selection process to match your goals with the best technology for the job.

