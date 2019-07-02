“Shift Left” to Push Customer Support into Overdrive

The “Shift Left” concept is all about efficiency and quality. In software development, shifting left means performing testing early and often in the project lifecycle instead of waiting until the end. By discovering and addressing errors and bugs earlier, teams can ultimately deliver a higher quality product, one that is better aligned with addressing customers’ needs.

In support, it means shifting requests as close to the customer as possible – which includes offering the ability self-serve. Moving solutions closer to the operational frontline and to the point of the first issue allows customers get answers quicker and organizations to close tickets faster. There are 3 big benefits of taking this approach:

Cut the Complexity

No matter how delightful the support experience is, the fact that end users are reaching out to support is an inconvenience. Whether it’s for work or personal IT issues, customers just want to get their services and devices working again. Their initial IT issue is already causing enough pain. They don’t need to suffer from delayed support, too. A lack of understanding of the issue, hiccups with the technology, or any other reason for not being able to resolve the issue on the first try is frustrating, to say the least.

Enter “Shift Left.” Let’s say your support includes a self-service option that allows users to troubleshoot and solve simple issues on their own. Level 1 technicians are then off the hook from handling these routine questions, freeing them up for more complex work usually performed by more senior technicians. When you’re able to shift support tasks down the chain and reduce or eliminate some steps of the support process, you can reduce complexity for your support team and end users, which ultimately creates a better experience. Even small reductions in complexity can lower frustrations.

Resolve Issues Faster

Reducing complexity also leads to faster resolutions. By shifting left, you can reduce the steps a customer has to go through to get help, especially when they have the self-service resources, they need to resolve issues on their own. Pushing support closer to the customer means issues can be handled and resolved faster and technicians will be freed up to resolve cases that need their extra level of expertise faster.

If you like the sound of that, you’ll love this. Faster resolutions and reduced support complexity lead to reduced costs. When tickets are resolved faster and fewer technicians are needed per support issue, you can process the ticket queue faster and your cost per client drops.

Delight Customers

For support organizations, satisfied customers are the greatest benefit of shifting left. With this approach, customers can take fewer steps to resolve their issues, they get access to experts faster, and they don’t have to invest a lot of time in engaging with support teams. Unfortunately, there’s a tendency for less-than-stellar support experiences to result in negative customer feedback. Providing customers with earlier issue resolutions than the typical support process provides can turn this trend around.

Many organizations are adopting a Shift-Left approach to support customers faster and with less friction, leading to a better customer experience. In doing so, they’re creating more agile support teams and more satisfied, loyal customers. To learn more about the benefits of shifting left and how to get started, download the HDI and LogMeIn Rescue report, “The Importance of Remote Support in a Shift-Left World.”