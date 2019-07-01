Three Support Trends to Fuel Business Advantage

Who hasn’t had an infuriating support experience as a customer? We’ve all been there. Waiting on the phone. Repeating details. Being passed like a hot potato from one agent to the next. Has no one in the universe ever had or dealt with our same issue before? It can be frustrating, to say the least. And we’re shell-shocked the next time we need to reach out for customer support.

There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, though. Before we get there, let’s first consider why this is happening. If we look at the support landscape, we can see that it’s changing:

The technology we use is changing. Think about how technology has changed over the last few years. Ten years ago, we didn’t have iPads. Now we have universal connectivity. And behind simple interfaces, underlying technologies are increasingly complex. The people we support are changing. ​End users are more mobile. People can work from anywhere, and they take their digital lives with them. ​And with nearly unlimited – and searchable – data, people are consuming information in a variety of ways. Customer expectations are changing. The more immediate and available our technology becomes, the more immediate and available we expect support to be. We expect to be able to reach out on any channel we choose – email, phone, twitter, snapchat, and so on. And we expect it to be easy.

These changes are impacting help desks. Fifty-five percent of organizations saw increased ticket volume in 2017. Unfortunately, budgets aren’t increasing accordingly.

It’s time to start using these trends to your advantage.

To see that light at the end of the tunnel we mentioned earlier, use the trends affecting support teams to help meet the new demands of customers. How? By addressing how you work and the tools you use:

​Leverage new, more efficient processes.

Two new process methods are worth checking out. Shift Left is an approach used to speed up support by pushing people down and to the left of support tiers to specific channels, especially self-service, to allow them to resolve issues on their own. Skill-Based Routing assigns support requests to the most suitable support agent for resolution, instead of simply sending a request to the next available agent.

​Leverage new, more efficient technologies.

Self-service is on the rise for a reason. With self-service applications powered by artificial intelligence (AI) like dynamic search bars and conversational chatbots, users can easily find the information they need on their own without having to reach out to support. Not only are customer issues resolved quickly, but support agents are free to focus on other tasks.

For a self-service experience to be exceptional, it must simple and adaptive. For example, why not offer self-service on Slack or Facebook, where your customers or employees already are? Wherever you apply self-service, ensure it uses natural language processing (NLP), which allows AI to engage users conversationally, much in the same way as users would interact with a human. Then, ensure there is an easy and elegant way to transition a user to a human agent if they are unable to find the answer through self-service, and leverage technologies like remote support to help the agent quickly identify and resolve the problem. ​

The other side of the tunnel.

By ​embracing the trends of the support landscape and taking advantage of new processes and technology to meet today’s demands, that tunnel opens up to faster support, faster resolution, and ultimately happier end users. ​And you just may find that you can do it all with far less than thought possible.

