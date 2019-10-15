Few investment opportunities are as lucrative as real estate. By buying low, renovating, and selling when the time is right, investors have the potential to make millions of dollars in profit. Unfortunately, this practice is typically reserved for the ultra-wealthy since buying a single property let alone building a real estate portfolio requires more than most of us have lying around. The good news for the 99% is that financial tech company, DiversyFund, is on a mission to change that. With DiversyFund, anyone can participate in building a diversified real estate portfolio, and all you need is $500 to get started.

So how does it work? In short, DiversyFund’s team of experts will use the money you and many others invest to find and purchase properties. These properties will be managed and renovated then sold when the time is right with no additional fees. You’ll also be sent real-time updates and insight on each property’s progress, so you’ll know exactly how your money is being spent. Best of all, you don’t need any prior real estate experience; all you need to do is make an investment and DiversyFund will do the work for you.

Investing is one of the best ways to generate a passive income, but 99% of American investors are limited to low-yield investments or the volatile stock market. Take advantage of this unique opportunity to build a real estate portfolio with DiversyFund starting at just $500.

This story, "DiversyFund makes real estate investment accessible to everyone" was originally published by Computerworld .