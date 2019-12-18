The key to productivity is structure, but many organizations use fragmented systems to reach people. Their donor list may be in one database while their volunteer list is on a separate Google Doc. This wastes too much time that could be spent engaging your audience. If your nonprofit, political campaign, or advocacy group is looking for a holistic solution that puts people at the center, look no further than Nationbuilder.

It all starts with a website. With NationBuilder, your organization can choose from a library of premade templates to create a website within minutes. From there, you can manage event RSVPs that are synced with Facebook, create custom donation pages, open volunteer signups, and more.

NationBuilder provides tools that make engaging your new supporters easy. This includes personal auto-responses whenever a supporter makes a donation, signs up to volunteer, or pledges to vote. You’ll also get text and email blasting to send a message to all of your supporters at once. Alternatively, NationBuilder features list segmentation that lets you engage specific communities among your supporters.

Once your website is up and running, you’ll have access to integrated, real-time data to learn more about your supporters. For example, you can track fundraising, petition, and volunteer progress straight from your goals dashboard. You can also sort your data with custom fields to paint a better picture of the of your community.

Fragmented data puts unnecessary overhead on your organization, but NationBuilder gives you the tools to streamline your outreach in one simple package. Sign up now for a 14-day free trial and get one free month of NationBuilder after your trial ends. Click here to learn more.

This story, "Meet the app that’s helping causes streamline their outreach" was originally published by Computerworld .