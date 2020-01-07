Johnsonville Sausage makes cutting-edge links with SD-WAN

About a year ago it was becoming clear to Johnsonville Sausage’s IT department that it had to modernize its wide area network to get costs down and simplify the overall enterprise network environment to effectively move the business forward.

The company embarked on a two-pronged path that moved its US and global business and industrial networks toward a software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) environment -- eliminating costly MPLS links -- and a more automated, controlled system that has restored quality of life back to IT, said Johnsonville Sausage Global Network Operations Manager Anthony Wild.

Johnsonville Sausage is privately owned, has about 2,000 employees and is headquartered in Sheboygan Falls, Wis. Founded in 1945, the company is known worldwide for its variety of sausage products, including Italian, breakfast and chicken sausage, bratwurst and meatballs.

Wild’s IT team of four is responsible for the core network, wireless , data center fabric, telecom and WAN. It’s hub-and-spoke designed network stretches from two data centers in Wisconsin – one in Sheboygan and one Milwaukee – to five other core campus locations across the US as well as international locations in Singapore, Japan and the Philippines. The network supports eight core production facilities, a number of water treatment plants and upkeeps some 50,000 endpoints with a host of business and industrial network servers, IoT devices and applications.

At the outset, the idea was to eliminate confusing topologies, multiple management siloes and disjointed alerting to problems, Wild said. The network did feature a number of Dynamic Multipoint VPN (DMVPN) overlays which offered enterprise scale VPN support but it wasn’t supporting what we needed, Wild said.

As it turned out, the revamping the WAN plan came at about the same time Cisco said its SD-WAN software would be supported across its family of core ISR/ASR routers. Johnsonville had 16 model Cisco ISR/ASR 4000s in core sites across its global network – some over five years old – and made the aggressive decision to upgrade the software on all of them to support SD-WAN features.

“We basically blew the dust off of some of them, upgraded the software, turned them on and did a live cutover,” Wild said. Each site has two ISRs so the company upgraded one at each site first, then if it worked as expected the other followed. “We were very aggressive in our rollout,” Wild said.

In its branch and sales offices, the company rolled out SD-WAN support in the form of Cisco’s Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS). ENCS is a package of Cisco software and appliances that support SD-Branch, wireless and Enterprise Network Functions Virtualization (ENFV) capabilities in small branch offices.

“We were challenged by the business to provide low cost, consolidated services for beachhead locations. ENCS runs the latest and greatest WiFi 6 controller, latest most sophisticated NGFW, and SD-WAN plus has the room for additional workloads like Windows Servers. This lets us serve our remote office customers with the absolute latest in secure and robust connectivity in a 1U form factor,” Wild said.

“This is an absolute necessity for places where we also don’t have the floor capacity or HVAC requirements to place big iron, without sacrificing performance/capability. Someday as we refine our Cloud and IaaS strategy this will help us bridge the gap and balance premise and Cloud services through a graceful and sane migration path,” Wild said.