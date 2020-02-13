The popularity of Amazon’s cloud computing platform continues to grow. That means that opportunities for IT professionals in this sector are likely to be plentiful, but only those with the proper skills will be considered for jobs. So, if you're trying to climb above the competition, you'd be remiss to look over the AWS Solutions Architect Certification Bundle, currently discounted by over 90% today.

This affordably priced e-training package is ideal for any IT professional who wants to expand their skill set. It includes six courses, facilitated by experts, that introduce students to the platform as well as its more advanced features. And, while students won’t earn a certificate directly, they could easily use this training in pursuit of a recognized credential.

What makes this package so preferable is that the content is delivered entirely via the web. There are no class schedules, assignment deadlines, or exams. You simply log in and train, either from your computer or mobile device, when you have the time to spare. And, since you’ll enjoy lifetime access, you’re completely free to go at your own pace.

And it’s unlikely you could find a better priced offer, either. If you were to take a similar course elsewhere, you could expect to pay hundreds or even thousands of dollars just to enroll. The AWS Solutions Architect Certification Bundle, by contrast, is just $49 so this package represents a tremendous value.

AWS Solutions Architect Certification Bundle - $49



See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

This story, "Train to become a skilled AWS expert for less than $50" was originally published by Computerworld .