Why Hard Drives Are Stayin’ Alive

It goes without saying that data growth is at an all-time high, but IDC’s data forecast provides much-needed perspective. The market research company predicts that by 2023, over 100 zettabytes of data will be created per year, and that approximately 60% of the stored data will be at the core/edge data center1. At the same time, Applied Materials predicts that over 90% of total data will be created by machines2 with new workloads driven by everything from smart video cameras and IoT sensors to autonomous vehicles and hyper-connected smart cities, and more.

With such exponential growth driving the Zettabyte Age, how can data center architects modernize their infrastructures to not only survive the data deluge, but thrive with solutions designed to unleash the power of data?

As SSD and flash technologies evolve, the long-term role of hard disk drives (HDDs) has come into question – with some even predicting the demise of HDDs. But despite the popularity and benefits of flash, evidence continues to demonstrate that high-capacity HDDs for enterprise and data center use are not going away.

In fact, analysts expect continued growth for capacity-optimized enterprise HDDs—and here’s why.

HDDs continue to meet the storage density, performance, reliability, and efficiency needs of the most demanding data-intensive environments. There is simply no matching the overall TCO value of rotating magnetic technology at scale, which continues to improve with each HDD generation of technical innovation. Additionally, the capital requirements to build NAND flash fabs is an impediment to scaling NAND. Today, there simply is not enough manufacturing capacity to meet the zettabyte storage requirements of the future.

Whether you run an enterprise, cloud, or hyperscale data center, the capacity, density, and power savings delivered with today’s capacity enterprise HDDs are second-to-none and will be for the foreseeable future.

Capacity Enterprise HDDs Empower Storage at Scale with the Best TCO

When considering storage needs at scale, and associated capital and operating cost of the data center, HDDs provide long-term value in terms of higher density, low power, and high reliability for designing more space-, cost-, and energy-efficient data centers. Without exception, each new HDD generation enables greater densities for higher capacities through new material science or HDD innovations, such as energy-assisted recording, shingled magnetic recording (SMR) technologies, multi-stage actuation, and more. Innovations like these continue to enable new ultra-high capacities and lower data center TCO.

Today, 20TB SMR and 18TB conventional magnetic recording (CMR) HDDs are sampling, with volume shipments expected in the first half of this year. These new HDDs enable customers to deploy up to 22% fewer racks and reduce TCO by up to 11%, along with the corresponding reductions in power consumption, cooling costs, and data center infrastructure needs when compared with today’s 14TB CMR HDDs.3 This makes a compelling case for customers to transition to higher capacity points as they seek greater storage and energy efficiencies in the near-term while building more cost-effective and scalable infrastructures for the future.

Dropbox Achieves Significant TCO with High-Capacity SMR HDDs

Dropbox, with its Magic Pocket infrastructure, adopted SMR HDDs over a year ago to address its massive growth in data, architecting the solution to add many petabytes of data without sacrificing performance. While it required software changes to move from CMR to SMR, the result was increased density, cost savings, and energy savings. Moving to a higher-density SMR drives, the company can store 10 to 20% more data at about the same cost. SMR technology is also more energy efficient because using much denser drives equates to using less power, saving additional costs.

Dropbox’s implementation of Western Digital's high-capacity SMR HDDs resulted in over 20 percent savings overall compared to the last generation storage design and other improvements (reducing its footprint, better energy-efficiency, etc.)

Get in the Zone: New Purpose-Built Architectures Leveraging SMR HDDs and ZNS SSDs

In a world with ever-increasing storage requirements, data architects need to store data in the most cost-efficient way. Zoned Storage is a new paradigm in storage motivated by the incredible explosion of data. It is an open-source initiative, which brings together new storage innovations and industry standards in SMR HDDs and ZNS SSDs for cloud and hyperscale data center architects to design efficient storage tiers that help maintain competitive TCO and achieve greater economies of scale.

Zoned Storage enables applications, host, and storage to orchestrate data placement and take full advantage of the highest available storage capacities typically with SMR HDDs and the emerging zoned namespaces (ZNS) standard for NVMe SSDs.

Thinking in terms of zones is a mindset change from the traditional way of considering storage. Rather than managing a collection of random blocks, with each block containing sequential bytes, it is beneficial for the application to group blocks into zones and manage the data at a zone level. Each zone becomes a collection of sequential blocks.

In the case of SMR, that means storing sequential blocks of data in zones. While you can randomly read any data within a zone, you are restricted to writing sequentially only (i.e., no random writes).

Hard drives are not the only devices that can take advantage of Zoned Storage. Zoned Namespaces, a feature in development within the NVMe™ Consortium, is not far behind for SSDs.

Deploying SMR is getting easier as the ecosystem develops, but it still requires an architected software solution. Dropbox has demonstrated the benefit of re-architecting by thinking in terms of zones, rather than blocks. By optimizing and managing the data placement, Dropbox can then optimize its storage deployment.

For HDDs, SMR is supported by the industry standard Zone Block Commands (ZBC) and Zone ATA Command set (ZAC) for SAS and SATA HDDs, respectively. To find out what tools are available today, head over to https://ZonedStorage.io.

Scaling to New Capacities with HDDs

There is no doubt that HDDs are here to stay. Each new generation comes with better economics, efficiency, performance, and reliability to support today’s and tomorrow’s at-scale enterprise and cloud workloads.

1 IDC Global DataSphere Forecast, 2019-2023: Consumer Dependence on the Enterprise Widening, January 2019, DOC #US44615319

2 Applied Materials, SEMICON West, AI Design Forum, July 2019

3 TCO savings based on Western Digital calculations of typical system component and operations costs of a 4U 100 HDD system as of 12/2019.