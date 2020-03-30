7 Benefits of Working in the Cloud using CIS Hardened Images

As more organizations migrate to the cloud, protecting workloads and work environments is critical. Migrating to a cloud infrastructure requires a new security perspective. Organizations need to implement new controls to secure cloud-based operations and workloads.

Check out seven benefits for organizations that trust CIS Hardened Images to protect their cloud environments.

Mapped to globally recognized CIS Benchmarks

CIS Hardened Images are virtual machine images pre-configured to applicable CIS Benchmark recommendations. Every CIS Hardened Image includes a CIS-CAT Pro report showing conformance to the CIS Benchmark, as well as an exception report showing configurations that can't be applied in the cloud. Because they are configured to CIS Benchmarks, your cloud security will meet the standards of cybersecurity experts around the world.

Monthly vulnerability patches

Updated every month to address patching and vulnerabilities, CIS Hardened Images are a convenient way to compute with confidence. This regular patch schedule makes it easy to trust that vulnerabilities in your VMs are significantly reduced.

Available on major cloud marketplaces

CIS Hardened Images are available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, AWS GovCloud (U.S. Region), and AWS for the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC); Microsoft Azure Marketplace and Microsoft Azure Government Marketplace; Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Marketplace; and Oracle Cloud Marketplace. No matter which public cloud service provider you use, you can make security a part of your cloud infrastructure.

Consensus-based and vendor-agnostic

Operating systems and applications often prioritize ease of use over security. CIS Hardened Images are pre-configured according to CIS Benchmark configuration guidelines. CIS Benchmarks are the only consensus-based, best-practice security configuration guides both developed and accepted by government, business, industry, and academia.

Secure scalability

CIS Hardened Images are scalable. As storage and CPU requirements shift, you can deploy or wind down as many machine instances as you need to. CIS Hardened Images enable you to do this all while maintaining a strong security posture.

Secure configurations in minutes

CIS Hardened Images provide rapid deployment of secure configurations, saving organizations time and resources by avoiding manual security configuration.

Reliability

CIS provides more than 30 different CIS Hardened Images. They're used by thousands of organizations for compliance support with DoD Cloud Computing SRG, FedRAMP, PCI DSS, NIST, and HIPAA standards.

Deploy a CIS Hardened Image and get to work with the confidence you're protecting your organization against cybersecurity threats in the cloud.

Learn more about CIS Hardened Images