Securing the Shift of Workloads to Public Clouds

As Workloads Migrate to the Public Cloud, IT Tackling Security Challenges
As organizations around the world are increasingly reliant on public cloud platforms for managing server workloads, compliance and security issues abound. These include attempted exploits and data breaches. One effective way to reduce vulnerabilities is to harden servers based on accepted standards such as the CIS Benchmarks, which are developed and maintained through a consensus-based process. Organizations implement hardening standards due to compliance audits as well as internal policies driven by security needs and risk management.
Pre-hardened virtual machines allow enterprises to expedite the process by deploying applications on top of a secure platform. CIS Hardened Images offered by the Center for Internet Security® (CIS) comply with the widely adopted CIS Benchmarks. Read the infographic below to learn more about how your organization can increase its defenses in the cloud.