A Cybersecurity Resource Guide to Navigate COVID-19

According to the results of the CSO Pandemic Impact Survey, 61% of the security and IT leader respondents are concerned about an increase in cyber-attacks targeting their employees who are working from home. They’re right to be concerned; according to the survey, 26% have seen an increase in the volume, severity, and/or scope of cyber-attacks since mid-March.

The Center for Internet Security's (CIS) Security Operations Center (SOC) has seen a marked increase in remote desktop protocol (RDP) exploitation, likely due to malicious attempts to exploit teleworking capabilities. There has also been a significant shift to using COVID-19 styled phishing and malspam campaigns.

This resource guide from CIS provides information about common cyber-attacks that are currently being reported. It also provides resources for improving cyber hygiene to enhance cyber defenses, both for organizations and their employees.

It's crucial to provide continuous support for remote employees. Don’t wait to provide guidance or reminders for cybersecurity. This guide contains actionable recommendations for your employees.

COVID-19 Related Cyber-Attacks

The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) and Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center (EI-ISAC) Security Operations Center (SOC) is seeing an increase in specific types of attacks. Most of these can be thwarted by sound cyber hygiene, including increased vigilance from employees. Here are the prominent scams our SOC is seeing, and quick tips to help your organization not become a victim.

Also, remind your employees to look out for malicious websites, apps, and non-cyber frauds.

Learn more: What You Need to Know About COVID-19 Scams

Securing Business Networks for the New Normal

Organizations should implement CIS Controls Implementation Group 1 (IG1) in order to enhance cyber hygiene. These 43 actions are prescriptive and prioritized to help prevent many of the previously mentioned attacks. You can use the free CIS Controls Self Assessment Tool, CIS CSAT, to measure progress toward implementing the CIS Controls.

The following CIS Sub-Controls are particularly important in securing home IT environments:

CIS Sub-Control 8.2: Ensure Anti-Malware Software and Signatures are Updated

CIS Sub-Control 10.1: Ensure Regular Automated Backups

CIS Sub-Control 10.2: Perform Complete System Backups

CIS Sub-Control 10.4: Ensure Protection of Backups

CIS Sub-Control 10.5: Ensure Backups Have at Least One Non-continuously Addressable Destination

CIS Sub-Control 12.4: Deny Communications Over Unauthorized Ports

CIS Sub-Control 17.6: Train Workforce on Identifying Social Engineering Attacks

Learn more: CIS Controls Implementation Group 1

Securing Employee Home Networks

While conducting business through a VPN can add a layer of security, there are simple steps employees can take to secure their home networks. Employees need to know what devices they are using while working from home. Once they've identified the devices they're using, have them download the instruction manuals from the respective manufacturer websites. These instruction manuals will give them step-by-step instructions on how to enable security settings like these:

Practice smart password management and enable two-factor authentication (2FA) wherever possible. Enable automatic updates for all routers and modems. If equipment is outdated and can no longer be updated, it should be replaced. Turn off WPS and UPnP. Turn on WPA2 or WP3. Configure the router or modem’s firewall with a unique password and enable the firewall.

Learn more: CIS Controls Telework and Small Office Network Security Guide

Employee Personal Device Security

Some employees may be using personal equipment instead of, or alongside, company-issued hardware. Here are some steps employees should take to secure their personal devices, especially when they're using them for work purposes:

Learn more: CISA Home Network Security Tips

Patching – Patching systems to remedy known vulnerabilities continues to be essential. Your organization’s plan for doing so may need some adjustment with a largely remote workforce. Learn more: Cybersecurity Challenges of a Sudden Remote Workforce

– Patching systems to remedy known vulnerabilities continues to be essential. Your organization’s plan for doing so may need some adjustment with a largely remote workforce. Home Computers – Recommend employees implement security on these devices including installing anti-virus, firewall, and anti-spyware, and apply security settings in web browsers.

– Recommend employees implement security on these devices including installing anti-virus, firewall, and anti-spyware, and apply security settings in web browsers. Printers – Employees should look up printer security for their printer make and model to ensure security of the device and network connection. If printing, use an appropriate shredder based on company best practices.

– Employees should look up printer security for their printer make and model to ensure security of the device and network connection. If printing, use an appropriate shredder based on company best practices. USB Devices –Staff should use only company-approved USB devices.

–Staff should use only company-approved USB devices. Storage – Designate how and where an employee can store sensitive information. Use hard drive encryption on work laptops or external hard drives.

– Designate how and where an employee can store sensitive information. Use hard drive encryption on work laptops or external hard drives. Access by Others – People who work from home during the occasional weekday usually don’t have a full house, but they might now. Ask employees to keep work devices for professional use only and lock their devices when they step away from them. Innocent activity on a work computer could lead to a breach. This is also a good opportunity to educate family on cybersecurity.

Secure Video Conferencing

Video conference capability has become a staple to help employees continue to meet face-to-face while working apart. Keeping meetings private and password-protected, with a unique password for each meeting, is essential for ensuring security.

Learn more: CISA – FBI Releases Guidance on Defending Against VTC Hijacking and Zoom-bombing

Additional Resources

MS-ISAC Webinar: The First Severe Pandemic of the Information Age

SANS Institute: Tips to Secure Your Organization in a Work-From-Home Environment

SANS Institute: SANS Security Awareness Work-from-Home Deployment Kit

Global Cyber Alliance: Work From Home. Secure Your Business.

COVID-19 Indicators of Compromise

Anomali: Defend Your Organization Against [COVID-19] CoronaVirus-Themed Cyber Attacks

DomainTools: Free COVID-19 Threat List - Domain Risk Assessments for Coronavirus Threats

MalwareBazaar: MalwareBazaar Database

PhishLabs: COVID-19 Threat Intelligence

Free Tools

Quad9 – You can point your DNS server to this system, which will block suspicious requests from your system to malicious domains or IP addresses.

KnowBe4's Ransomware Simulator – Scans for ways into your network by malicious actors.

Shodan – Finds vulnerable devices on your network.

Censys – Finds vulnerable devices on your network