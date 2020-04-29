Wi-Fi 6E explained, and when to adopt Wi-Fi 6

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S. recently approved some wireless spectrum within the 6GHz band for Wi-Fi 6 use. This will nearly quintuple the existing Wi-Fi 6 spectrum. The version of Wi-Fi that will take advantage of this spectrum is called Wi-Fi 6E. Existing Wi-Fi 6 clients operate within the 2.4 GHz and 5GHz bands, so they will not be immediately able to access this new 6GHz band. Deploying Wi-Fi 6 may be appealing to enterprises’ employees now working remotely, many of whom are working off of Wi-Fi 5 or Wi-Fi 4 networks. Network World senior writer Jon Gold joins Juliet to discuss what Wi-Fi 6E, when to adopt the much-hyped Wi-Fi 6 and what it means for the future of networking.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.