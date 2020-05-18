For sale: Used hyperscaler servers from Amazon, Facebook

A reseller of used IT hardware plans to market decommissioned data-center equipment from hyperscale operators like Facebook and Google.

ITRenew announced the scheme at the recent Open Compute Project (OCP) conference, promising to sell full servers previously owned by the big operators, refurbished, warrantied, and configured for turnkey uses like webserving and Kubernetes.

Making the announcement at OCP dovetails the project’s goal to proliferate open-design, highly scalable, energy-efficient data centers with ITRenew’s specialty of selling used IT hardware as systems rather than as components. Selling the gear to service providers and mainstream enterprises will advance the cause of making data-center hardware as interchangeable as possible and avoid proprietary vendor lock-in.

OCP’s CTO Bill Carter said there is a proliferation of retired gear because of the massive growth of hyperscalers who would rather put newer, more powerful gear in the same space rather than build out new space. With the core counts from Intel and AMD skyrocketing, a 2U server from 2020 is much more powerful than a 2U from 2018.

And Carter notes, “That’s newer than a lot of equipment being used in IT these days.”

He says reselling whole servers wasn’t done even a year ago; recycled gear was sold on a component level. “When you have these mega data centers commissioning 100,000 units every year, you’re also taking out tens of thousands of old equipment every quarter. Now I can set up an assembly line to recondition it,” he says.

Ali Fenn, president of ITRenew, also noted that hyperscale refresh cycles are very aggressive. Many of these hyperscale operators don’t even have warranties, she says, because they do not need the support. If a server breaks down, there are tens of thousands of fallback servers and they just take it out of service and replace it.

The equipment sold by ITRenew and OCP comes from a number of original design manufacturers (ODM) like WiWynn and Quanta that sell unbranded equipment to the hyperscalers. ITRenew turns it into rack-scale gear for the broader global markets and brand them as Sesame by ITRenew. It does not use gear from the big OEMs like HPE and Dell.

ITRenew integrates components needed for telcos, service providers and mainstream enterprises, refreshes and recertifies every device and provides a three-year standard warranty with an option for six-years.

“This is advanced, high-performance, proven technology, and the failure rates we see are on par with new equipment. Consider this the equivalent of certified, pre-owned BMWs with five thousand miles on them,” she said via email.

Price depends on configuration, but ITRenew generally says its total cost of ownership is 40-50% lower than for comparable OEM equipment.

Fenn says ITRenew customers are primarily Tier 2/3/4 services providers, enterprises doing private cloud, and telcos, globally. Most common workloads include a variety of web apps, Kubernetes, virtualized environments, converged, and AI/ ML.

“Customers are those that have wanted access to ODM equipment but who have as yet been unable to get due to the inability of the major ODMs to deliver full solutions, and to service and support smaller scale customers than the hyperscalers,” she says.

Many off-brand ODMs like Inspur and WiWynn sell only to the tier 1 hyperscalers (Amazon, Facebook, Google, etc) but have not made an effort to build up sales teams to sell to the enterprise. After all, when you have a half dozen customers buying a quarter million servers every month, why bother?

The refurbished gear is sold through the OCP Marketplace on its website.