Coronavirus pandemic highlights medical IoT security risks

With more of us connecting with our healthcare providers virtually during the coronavirus pandemic, hackers may find it more appealing to attack medical or hospital systems. Increased amounts of data due to telemedicine and medical internet of things (IoT) devices must be secure to protect individuals’ privacy and for HIPAA compliance. Network World senior writer Jon Gold joins Juliet to discuss medical IoT security risks, why these attacks may or may not be especially prevalent now and how to mitigate IoT security risks.

