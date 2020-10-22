A Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center and Cloud Networking. Again.

Strategic Planning Assumptions

By the end of 2022, the number of enterprise network teams using a SaaS-based console to manage data center networks will increase by more than 10 times to more than 1,500.

By 2023, more than 10% of large enterprises will be running on-premises public cloud infrastructure (such as AWS Outposts) in their private data centers, which is an increase from less than 1% in 2019.

Customers who use management consoles from their data center networking vendors to manage networking configurations inside public cloud network infrastructures will remain less than 1% thru 2023.

By 2023, 10% of enterprises will fully integrate data center networking activities into CI/CD pipelines, up nearly zero in early 2020.

By 2025, 20% of data center hardware switches will be procured via an as-a-service model (i.e., hardware as a service), up from nearly zero in early 2020.