Enterprise networking trends in 2021: Preparing for the new normal

A year into the coronavirus pandemic, IT continues to support remote employees. As organizations begin planning to bring workers back into the office, IT must now consider upgrading their networks to best support employees in a post-COVID world. IDC Senior Research Analyst for enterprise networking, Brandon Butler, joins Juliet to discuss what permanent changes IT should implement as workers prepare to return to the office, and how these changes differ from the temporary solutions put into place last year. From upgrading to Wi-Fi 6, to implementing SD-WAN, to shifting network management to the cloud, Brandon explains what steps IT teams can take to make the transition back to the office seamless for in-person and remote employees alike.

