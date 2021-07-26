HPE servers will ship in liquid-cooled chassis and Iceotope partner for liquid cooled edge servers

Iceotope Technologies will offer HPE ProLiant servers in Iceotope’s self-contained liquid cooled chassis, which can run in enterprise data centers and is ruggedized to operate in extreme edge scenarios as well.

The Ku:l chassis combines Iceotope's immersion liquid-cooling technology in Avnet racks and EcoStruxure management technology from Schneider Electric. It supports standard server boards in a 1U immersion cooling tray from Iceotope.

In an enterprise data center, the Ku:l chassis can add function without without adding load to the existing cooling systems since it is entirely self-contained. At the same time it is rugged enough for extreme edge environments that might damage standard IT equipment. The chassis provides zero-touch operation with advanced out-of-band management for complete remote control of the entire system.

"There is a greater need for zero-touch edge-computing capabilities to ensure reliability at remote locations when in-person monitoring and maintenance is not always feasible,” said Phil Cutrone, vice president and general manager of Service Providers, OEM and Major Accounts at HPE in a statement. “The combined solution enables customers to access high-density applications using precision immersion [and] liquid-cooled racks for instant deployment in any environment, whether it is in on-premises in a data center or at the edge."

For Iceotope, this marks the beginning of an OEM relationship with HPE. Up to now Iceotope’s only big OEM partner has been Lenovo, putting its ThinkSystem servers into the full- and half-chassis versions of the system since November 2020.

Liquid cooling is growing in popularity has a server cooling method, but usually the means is direct-to-chip cooling. Immersion has been something of a fringe solution but is going more mainstream.