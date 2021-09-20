Huawei OceanProtect: A Pioneer in All-Scenario Data Protection

Huawei OceanProtect Data Protection provides a series of comprehensive data protection solutions that cover disaster recovery (DR), data backups, and data archiving for the rapid growth of diversified service data and the entire data lifecycle. Based on the concept of "full DR of hot data, quick backup and restore of warm data, and warm archiving of cold data," OceanProtect Data Protection can provide zero service interruption, data integrity, and long-term data retention.

Full DR of Hot Data: Integrated DR for Storage Access Networks (SAN) and Network-Attached Storage (NAS) and Stress-Free Upgrade for Maximum ROI

As our businesses and lives become digitalized, our expectations for uninterrupted productivity are absolute, making the continuity of data services and networks increasingly important. Today, if a data center breaks down, it can have a significant impact on people's lives, more so for the vast majority of businesses that don't have effective DR systems. Many critical financial and telecom enterprises whose services national economies and citizen's livelihoods depend on, have not yet built intra-city or remote DR facilities. Furthermore, in healthcare and manufacturing, where service continuity is key to saving lives, many enterprises lack sufficient DR facilities. Even those that are constructing DR facilities frequently encounter service interruptions as they evolve. Clearly, it's time for enterprises to increase investment in DR solutions that enable disruption-free upgrades to their productivity and service offerings.

That's why Huawei promotes the full DR of hot data and the construction of DR facilities for all production systems. Only in this way can we ensure reliable business continuity. Based on this idea, Huawei provides an integrated “active-active” solution for SAN and NAS, which allows one system to be used for both block and file storage services commonly used in the financial, telecom, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. Both types of services can be balanced through dual data centers, improving overall performance and helping customers achieve maximum return on investment (ROI).

High-level DR facilities are not built overnight. Long construction periods and high costs hinder DR construction and the protection of production systems. To reduce an enterprise’s initial investment and meet their evolving DR requirements, the Huawei active-active DR solution also guarantees the non-disruptive upgrade from one system to an active-active or active-passive dual-system deployment, and then to three-data-center (3DC) or even multi-DC four-copy DR solution. Facilities can be upgraded online, and the DR level increases as and when required. Customers can smoothly upgrade the DR construction level based on their budgets and requirements to achieve better protection for their production data.

The Huawei DR solution focuses on maximizing the ROI and ensuring a smooth DR solution upgrade, enabling more production services to be protected.

Quick Backup and Restore of Warm Data: Fast Backup, Reuse, and Efficient Storage

In recent years, cyber-attacks and misoperations have caused data corruption and loss on a huge scale; while disaster recovery was imperative in these situations, it alone is not sufficient to effectively protect against these threats. Therefore, it's essential to construct backup facilities. Explosive data growth means that more and more data needs to be backed up in a fixed backup window. As a result, enterprises demand faster backup speeds. The dependence of enterprise services on data makes data loss or long-term inaccessibility unacceptable, and rapid recovery in the event of a crisis crucial. To enable quick backups and restoration of warm data, Huawei has launched two new industry-leading backup and recovery bandwidths under the OceanProtect series: OceanProtect A8000 Appliance and OceanProtect X8000/X9000 Backup Storage.

The products implement full, accelerated backup and recovery for data accessed with a medium frequency or higher, enabling backup data to flow like production data. Due to the rapid growth of data, many enterprises cannot back up their service data within a fixed time window each day. Instead, they have to change the backup frequency to weekly. So, if a disaster occurs, enterprises lose a significant amount of data. When data errors arise, services are more likely to be suspended. If the recovery speed is low, extended service interruption can bring immeasurable losses to enterprises. Therefore, only high-speed backup and recovery can effectively protect data and enterprise services. Huawei OceanProtect A8000 and OceanProtect X8000/X9000 focus not only on fast backups, but also on fast restorations of backup data and efficient methods to approach data storage. The OceanProtect products can effectively protect data and service stability as well as reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) for enterprises.

Huawei OceanProtect A8000 Appliance is an all-in-one data protection appliance that integrates backup software, backup server, and backup storage. It features efficient protection, rapid reusability, high stability, reliability, and simple management to help users back up data efficiently. The most impressive feature of OceanProtect A8000 is instant data recovery. Data is backed up in a format that enables it to be easily identified by upper-layer applications. In the event of a data fault, users do not have to wait for backup data to be fully restored to the production storage because it can be directly mounted to the production host for the production service to resume within five minutes. Backup copies can also be used for development, testing, and analytics purposes to maximize their value.

Huawei OceanProtect X8000 and X9000 Backup Storage systems feature ultimate performance, efficient reduction, high stability, reliability, and intelligent O&M. They work with third-party backup software to form a powerful, efficient backup platform. OceanProtect X8000 and X9000 provide high backup and recovery bandwidths through end-to-end performance optimizations. Their intelligent front-end NICs can offload network protocols to lighten CPU burdens, and CPU partitioning and grouping reduces cross-CPU and cross-core scheduling. In addition, bandwidth optimization is performed for the large sequential I/Os in the I/O paths, and high-performance SSDs are used at the back end. OceanProtect X8000 and X9000 can back up and restore data at industry-leading rates of 155 TB/hr and 48 GB/s, respectively. High-speed backup and restore not only enable users to back up more data within a fixed time window, but also facilitate fast service recovery upon data corruption or loss.

The whole OceanProtect Backup Storage series is equipped with a leading data reduction technology that identifies metadata and service data in a backup data flow and slices them precisely. Then it deduplicates and compresses data based on the feature of each data slice. This feature-based deduplication and compression technology enables Huawei OceanProtect Backup Storage to deliver an industry-leading reduction ratio of up to 55:1! Storing more data in the same space helps better protect data, especially as the data volume increases.

Huawei OceanProtect Data Protection emphasizes the overall improvement of data protection levels throughout the data lifecycle. By providing efficient DR solutions, it enables more enterprises to effectively protect their data based on faster backup and recovery bandwidths and efficient backup space utilization. With OceanProtect Data Protection, Huawei is committed to developing more powerful technologies, products, and solutions to protect data in all scenarios in our intelligent world.

