Podcast: Why is data center efficiency important? How to address emissions concerns

Data centers are a critical, but often power-hungry, part of the enterprise. But, why exactly do data centers require so much energy? And how can businesses address emissions concerns as well as cut back on the costs associated with cooling data centers? Ashish Nadkarni, group vice president within IDC's Worldwide Infrastructure Practice, joins Juliet to discuss the status of data center efficiency, what it means within the context of green IT and how technology has advanced to make servers more efficient.

