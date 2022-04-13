US security agencies warn of threats to indusctial, utility control networks

Possible targets include Schneider Electric and OMRON controllers and servers that comply with the OPC Unfied Architecture.

Key US government security organizations are warning industrial control system (ICS)/supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)-basednetworks are being threatened by bad actors armed with custom software tools.

The Department of Energy (DOE), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), National Security Agency (NSA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a joint warning that certain advanced persistent threat (APT) actors have shown the ability to gain full system access to compromised ICS/SCADA systems.

The alert did not identify which groups were making the threats, but it did recognize Dragos, Mandiant, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks and Schneider Electric for helping put together the warning. Dragos has posted a paper about part of the threat.

